Community Briefs: State of the School District | Bullying prevention workshop | Open space survey | Youth Council input

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 28, 2023, 5:14 pm 0
State of the School District

Officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District have announced an upcoming State of the School District discussion in collaboration with the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation and the Danville and San Ramon chambers of commerce.

The event will feature updates on the district from Superintendent John Malloy as well as insight from keynote speaker Sabba Quidwa on "designing schools in the age of AI" and recognition of honorees for the district's "30 under 30" awards.

The discussion is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Danville's Crow Canyon Country club at 711 Silver Lake Drive.

Registration is not yet open, but more information is available by emailing communications@srvusd.net.

Bullying prevention workshop

Students between the ages of 10-years-old and 14-years-old are invited to a virtual anti-bullying workshop next week, a collaboration between staff with the city of San Ramon and the organization Teenpower.

The workshop aims to provide young people strategies for ensuring personal safety for themselves and their loved ones and contending with bullying attacks by spotting red flags early on and setting boundaries with those in their communities.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 2). More information and registration are available here.

Open space survey

The City of San Ramon is seeking input from local open space advocates to foster collaboration with the city's Open Space Advisory Committee, and to plan for an upcoming meeting in which the committee will discuss the topics and concerns raised by advocates.

An Open Space Advocates Forum survey is open through Thursday (Oct. 5) at 5 p.m.

"This survey will help staff and the advisory committee determine what type of forum would best meet the needs of the open space advocates community and what issues the attendees might be interested in discussing," organizers said in an announcement on Friday.

The survey is available here.

Youth Council input

The Danville Youth Council is seeking feedback from local teens via a survey aimed at helping the body understand the interests and needs of their peers throughout the region in Danville and San Ramon as well as surrounding San Ramon Valley communities such as Alamo.

Feedback from the survey will be used to guide upcoming events and programming from the council.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

