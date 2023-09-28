Final suspect in Heller Jewelers robbery now in custody

A joint operation by SRPD along with the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force and the Oakland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms bureau this week yielded the arrest of the fifth and final outstanding suspect in a prominent jewelry heist in City Center Bishop Ranch, two months after the four other suspects were arrested on federal charges.

John Tupou, 30, is now in custody and set for arraignment Friday morning for his alleged role in an armed robbery at Heller Jewelers in the middle of the day at the popular San Ramon shopping center on St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

Tupou successfully evaded authorities for close to two months after federal charges were announced by the Department of Justice on July 31, at which point the four other suspects in the case – Paul Tonga, Sunia Faavesi, Ryan Montgomery and Kyle Vehikite – were already in custody at Santa Rita Jail after being arrested on July 26.

The charges and arrests come after what federal prosecutors described as a "painstaking investigation" in court documents, with all five suspects in the $1.1 million robbery having been on the run in various locations in the months since the heist.

Tupou's luck came to an end on Wednesday (Sept. 26), when he was found during an interagency crackdown on an alleged illegal gambling operation in Oakland on the 900 block of 77th Avenue, according to a social media post by Oakland ATF.