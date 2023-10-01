News

San Ramon Jazz at the Library returns in October

First event of four-show fall series to feature Jamie Davis

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 1, 2023, 10:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Jazz vocalist and two-time Grammy nominee Jamie Davis is set to kick off the first of four shows in the San Ramon Library's fall jazz series, starting Oct. 7. (Photo courtesy Jamie Davis)

The San Ramon Library's fall jazz series is kicking off the first full weekend of October with grammy-nominated Jamie Davis joined by his quartet consisting of pianist Glen Pearson, bassist Ron Belcher, drummer Leon Joyce and saxophonist Michael O'Neill.

Davis has been singing with a series of accompanying bands for audiences internationally and throughout the Bay Area since 2005, with San Ramon set to be one of his latest destinations on Oct. 7, as the first act in the "Adventures in Jazz" series at the San Ramon Library.

The Mimi Fox Organ Trio is next in the series on Oct. 28, with the group's namesake guitarist set to be joined by organist Brian Ho and drummer Lorca Hart. Vocalist Jackie Ryan is set to be joined by her trio consisting of pianist John R. Burr, bassist Doug Miller, and trumpet and flugelhorn player Erik Jekabson on Nov. 18.

"Ambassador of the Blues" Alvon Johnson, described by event organizers as "one of the most versatile singer/guitarist/entertainers of our time" is scheduled to close out the four-show series on Dec. 2.

All shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the San Ramon Library at 100 Montgomery St. Tickets and more information are available at sanramonjazz.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon Jazz at the Library returns in October

First event of four-show fall series to feature Jamie Davis

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 1, 2023, 10:06 pm

The San Ramon Library's fall jazz series is kicking off the first full weekend of October with grammy-nominated Jamie Davis joined by his quartet consisting of pianist Glen Pearson, bassist Ron Belcher, drummer Leon Joyce and saxophonist Michael O'Neill.

Davis has been singing with a series of accompanying bands for audiences internationally and throughout the Bay Area since 2005, with San Ramon set to be one of his latest destinations on Oct. 7, as the first act in the "Adventures in Jazz" series at the San Ramon Library.

The Mimi Fox Organ Trio is next in the series on Oct. 28, with the group's namesake guitarist set to be joined by organist Brian Ho and drummer Lorca Hart. Vocalist Jackie Ryan is set to be joined by her trio consisting of pianist John R. Burr, bassist Doug Miller, and trumpet and flugelhorn player Erik Jekabson on Nov. 18.

"Ambassador of the Blues" Alvon Johnson, described by event organizers as "one of the most versatile singer/guitarist/entertainers of our time" is scheduled to close out the four-show series on Dec. 2.

All shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the San Ramon Library at 100 Montgomery St. Tickets and more information are available at sanramonjazz.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.