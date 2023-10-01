San Ramon Jazz at the Library returns in October

The San Ramon Library's fall jazz series is kicking off the first full weekend of October with grammy-nominated Jamie Davis joined by his quartet consisting of pianist Glen Pearson, bassist Ron Belcher, drummer Leon Joyce and saxophonist Michael O'Neill.

Davis has been singing with a series of accompanying bands for audiences internationally and throughout the Bay Area since 2005, with San Ramon set to be one of his latest destinations on Oct. 7, as the first act in the "Adventures in Jazz" series at the San Ramon Library.

The Mimi Fox Organ Trio is next in the series on Oct. 28, with the group's namesake guitarist set to be joined by organist Brian Ho and drummer Lorca Hart. Vocalist Jackie Ryan is set to be joined by her trio consisting of pianist John R. Burr, bassist Doug Miller, and trumpet and flugelhorn player Erik Jekabson on Nov. 18.

"Ambassador of the Blues" Alvon Johnson, described by event organizers as "one of the most versatile singer/guitarist/entertainers of our time" is scheduled to close out the four-show series on Dec. 2.

All shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the San Ramon Library at 100 Montgomery St. Tickets and more information are available at sanramonjazz.org.