News

State writes big check for Mount Diablo's Mitchell Canyon Education Center

Bauer-Kahan helps secure $1M for project

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 1, 2023, 8:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) presents a check for $1 million from the state to help fund an education center at the Mitchell Canyon entrance to Mount Diablo (Photo courtesy MDIA via Bay City News)

The state of California gave the future Mitchell Canyon Education Center on Mount Diablo a check for $1 million to boost its construction efforts, the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association said Wednesday.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) presented the check at the site on Sept. 20.

The money will help fund the construction of a cutting-edge Education Center at the Mitchell Canyon entrance to the park.

"I'm thrilled to be presenting this funding which will mark a pivotal step toward enhancing educational opportunities, facilitating better access, and enriching the visitor experience at Mount Diablo," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "As chair of the Assembly's Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee, I understand how crucial open space and nature are for our quality of life here in California, and I am proud of how this partnership will draw more visitors to Mount Diablo."

The center is expected to serve the approximately 35,000 annual visitors who enter the park through Mitchell Canyon. The proposed center will feature a 1,500-square-foot LEED-certified building and an outdoor education pavilion.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Mount Diablo Interpretive Association said the innovative facility will unlock a range of educational possibilities, offering invaluable learning experiences for area schools and delivering in-depth information about the mountain to visitors.

"A central objective of the education center is to cater to underrepresented students in Contra Costa County, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to connect with the natural wonders of Mount Diablo," said the association's president Steve Smith. "This funding will allow us to continue on the path to meeting that objective and better serving this community."

The center will house permanent and rotating exhibits, fostering "an immersive and dynamic learning environment," the association said. It will feature an audio-visual area, enhancing the educational experience for visitors of all ages.

A 25-year-old portable trailer currently serves as the visitor center while the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association raised the $3 million it says will significantly increase access to the park and its programs.

The Mitchell Canyon entrance is on the mountain's northwest side, about a mile from Clayton.

The new center would include lots of space for school bus turnarounds and parking. The association said the new center would greatly increase access for local students.

Designed by Ware Associates Inc., the new education center's energy-efficient, environmentally responsive design would serve as a model for other structures located in urban wildfire interface zones -- a consideration of increasing importance because of California's expanding fire season, association officials have said.

To find out more, go to MDIA.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

State writes big check for Mount Diablo's Mitchell Canyon Education Center

Bauer-Kahan helps secure $1M for project

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 1, 2023, 8:38 pm

The state of California gave the future Mitchell Canyon Education Center on Mount Diablo a check for $1 million to boost its construction efforts, the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association said Wednesday.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) presented the check at the site on Sept. 20.

The money will help fund the construction of a cutting-edge Education Center at the Mitchell Canyon entrance to the park.

"I'm thrilled to be presenting this funding which will mark a pivotal step toward enhancing educational opportunities, facilitating better access, and enriching the visitor experience at Mount Diablo," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "As chair of the Assembly's Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee, I understand how crucial open space and nature are for our quality of life here in California, and I am proud of how this partnership will draw more visitors to Mount Diablo."

The center is expected to serve the approximately 35,000 annual visitors who enter the park through Mitchell Canyon. The proposed center will feature a 1,500-square-foot LEED-certified building and an outdoor education pavilion.

The Mount Diablo Interpretive Association said the innovative facility will unlock a range of educational possibilities, offering invaluable learning experiences for area schools and delivering in-depth information about the mountain to visitors.

"A central objective of the education center is to cater to underrepresented students in Contra Costa County, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to connect with the natural wonders of Mount Diablo," said the association's president Steve Smith. "This funding will allow us to continue on the path to meeting that objective and better serving this community."

The center will house permanent and rotating exhibits, fostering "an immersive and dynamic learning environment," the association said. It will feature an audio-visual area, enhancing the educational experience for visitors of all ages.

A 25-year-old portable trailer currently serves as the visitor center while the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association raised the $3 million it says will significantly increase access to the park and its programs.

The Mitchell Canyon entrance is on the mountain's northwest side, about a mile from Clayton.

The new center would include lots of space for school bus turnarounds and parking. The association said the new center would greatly increase access for local students.

Designed by Ware Associates Inc., the new education center's energy-efficient, environmentally responsive design would serve as a model for other structures located in urban wildfire interface zones -- a consideration of increasing importance because of California's expanding fire season, association officials have said.

To find out more, go to MDIA.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.