State writes big check for Mount Diablo's Mitchell Canyon Education Center

The state of California gave the future Mitchell Canyon Education Center on Mount Diablo a check for $1 million to boost its construction efforts, the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association said Wednesday.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) presented the check at the site on Sept. 20.

The money will help fund the construction of a cutting-edge Education Center at the Mitchell Canyon entrance to the park.

"I'm thrilled to be presenting this funding which will mark a pivotal step toward enhancing educational opportunities, facilitating better access, and enriching the visitor experience at Mount Diablo," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "As chair of the Assembly's Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee, I understand how crucial open space and nature are for our quality of life here in California, and I am proud of how this partnership will draw more visitors to Mount Diablo."

The center is expected to serve the approximately 35,000 annual visitors who enter the park through Mitchell Canyon. The proposed center will feature a 1,500-square-foot LEED-certified building and an outdoor education pavilion.