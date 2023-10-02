News

Danville council to vote on pay raise for city attorney

Two-year contract extension proposes 14.5% pay raise in first year

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 5:48 pm
The Danville Town Council is set to discuss a contract extension and pay raise for city attorney Rob Ewing at Tuesday's regular meeting, following the completion of his annual performance review.

If approved, Ewing's updated employment contract with the town would grant him a 14.5% pay raise in the first year of the two-year extension of the contract, and a 6% pay raise in the second year.

"The Town Council has conducted an annual performance evaluation of the city attorney in a duly noticed closed session, and has determined that he has continued to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo wrote in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting. "In addition, the Town Council has held a separate, noticed closed session to provide direction to the Mayor regarding potential changes in salary and/or fringe benefits for the city attorney."

The increase in salary costs for the town would come out to $32,871 in the first year and $15,598 in the second year, with fringe benefit costs increasing by $11,832 in the first year and $5,615 in the second year, according to the staff report.

The $65,916 in total additional costs have already been appropriated in the town's operating budget for the current fiscal year, according to Calabrigo's staff report.

"Because all changes are in the form of salary or contributions to a defined contribution pension plan, all costs are paid annually as part of the operating budget and there are no future or unfunded liabilities associated with the City Attorney's compensation," Calabrigo wrote.

Calabrigo's staff report did not reference Ewing's current salary, but Transparent California lists his gross salary for 2022 as $221,754.50, and $325,441.34 with benefits included.

Ewing was first retained by the town as city attorney in 1995, with the agreement stipulating an annual performance review and consideration of a performance-based pay increase.

The Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 3). The agenda is available here.

In other business

*Mayor Robert Storer will read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

*Councilmembers will consider an appeal against a Planning Commission decision to approve a land use permit to replace a 6-foot-tall fence at 540 El Pintado Road.

Jeanita Lyman
