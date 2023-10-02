Danville council to vote on pay raise for city attorney

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss a contract extension and pay raise for city attorney Rob Ewing at Tuesday's regular meeting, following the completion of his annual performance review.

If approved, Ewing's updated employment contract with the town would grant him a 14.5% pay raise in the first year of the two-year extension of the contract, and a 6% pay raise in the second year.

"The Town Council has conducted an annual performance evaluation of the city attorney in a duly noticed closed session, and has determined that he has continued to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo wrote in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting. "In addition, the Town Council has held a separate, noticed closed session to provide direction to the Mayor regarding potential changes in salary and/or fringe benefits for the city attorney."

The increase in salary costs for the town would come out to $32,871 in the first year and $15,598 in the second year, with fringe benefit costs increasing by $11,832 in the first year and $5,615 in the second year, according to the staff report.

The $65,916 in total additional costs have already been appropriated in the town's operating budget for the current fiscal year, according to Calabrigo's staff report.