Run for Education to mark 40th anniversary

Organizers with the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation are preparing for the organization's Run For Education this weekend, with this year marking the 40th anniversary of what they say is the largest run to benefit education in Northern California.

The event is set for this Sunday (Oct. 8), with a range of activities and entertainment options in addition to the signature run aimed at celebrating and raising funds for the 35 campuses that make up the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The 10K run kicks off from Charlotte Wood Middle School at 600 El Capitan Drive in San Ramon at 8 a.m., with the day's festivities also including a 5K run, a min-run for small children and a Friendship Run for special needs students.

With the exception of the 10K run, all other festivities are set to take place at Bishop Ranch 2700. In addition to the shorter runs, the day is set to include an Expo for Education and a Kid's Zone from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, as well as performances from jazz bands for Los Cerros and Stone Valley middle schools and the Alamo Elementary Chorus. The event will also feature face painting, a photo booth and a Kung Fu demonstration.

Registration for the event remains open through Sunday, with prices ranging from $30 for the mini and friendship runs to $65 for adults participating in the 10K run. More information and registration is available at srvef.org.