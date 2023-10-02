News

Run for Education to mark 40th anniversary

San Ramon Valley tradition returns this weekend

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 5:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Participants cross the finish line at last year's Run for Education. (Photo courtesy SRVEF)

Organizers with the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation are preparing for the organization's Run For Education this weekend, with this year marking the 40th anniversary of what they say is the largest run to benefit education in Northern California.

The event is set for this Sunday (Oct. 8), with a range of activities and entertainment options in addition to the signature run aimed at celebrating and raising funds for the 35 campuses that make up the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The 10K run kicks off from Charlotte Wood Middle School at 600 El Capitan Drive in San Ramon at 8 a.m., with the day's festivities also including a 5K run, a min-run for small children and a Friendship Run for special needs students.

With the exception of the 10K run, all other festivities are set to take place at Bishop Ranch 2700. In addition to the shorter runs, the day is set to include an Expo for Education and a Kid's Zone from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, as well as performances from jazz bands for Los Cerros and Stone Valley middle schools and the Alamo Elementary Chorus. The event will also feature face painting, a photo booth and a Kung Fu demonstration.

Registration for the event remains open through Sunday, with prices ranging from $30 for the mini and friendship runs to $65 for adults participating in the 10K run. More information and registration is available at srvef.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Run for Education to mark 40th anniversary

San Ramon Valley tradition returns this weekend

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 5:41 pm

Organizers with the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation are preparing for the organization's Run For Education this weekend, with this year marking the 40th anniversary of what they say is the largest run to benefit education in Northern California.

The event is set for this Sunday (Oct. 8), with a range of activities and entertainment options in addition to the signature run aimed at celebrating and raising funds for the 35 campuses that make up the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The 10K run kicks off from Charlotte Wood Middle School at 600 El Capitan Drive in San Ramon at 8 a.m., with the day's festivities also including a 5K run, a min-run for small children and a Friendship Run for special needs students.

With the exception of the 10K run, all other festivities are set to take place at Bishop Ranch 2700. In addition to the shorter runs, the day is set to include an Expo for Education and a Kid's Zone from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, as well as performances from jazz bands for Los Cerros and Stone Valley middle schools and the Alamo Elementary Chorus. The event will also feature face painting, a photo booth and a Kung Fu demonstration.

Registration for the event remains open through Sunday, with prices ranging from $30 for the mini and friendship runs to $65 for adults participating in the 10K run. More information and registration is available at srvef.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.