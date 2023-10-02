San Ramon city leaders set for joint session on General Plan update process

The San Ramon City Council and Planning Commission are set for a joint meeting this week to discuss the latest steps and considerations in the city's General Plan 2040 update, following a series of discussions at the commission's meetings in recent months.

The meeting on Tuesday will mark the second public hearing on the process for the City Council and the sixth for the Planning Commission, with discussions returning to the commission for further public hearings on Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

"The San Ramon General Plan 2040 (GP 2040) is a long-range plan that guides decision-making and establishes rules and standards for new development and city improvements," senior planner Cindy Yee wrote in a staff report. "It reflects the community's vision for the future and is intended to provide direction through the year 2040."

The draft General Plan 2040 update was made public in May, following more than a year of preparation by city staff and consultants and a series of public outreach efforts and study sessions. Conversations on the draft kicked off at the City Council's May 30 meeting, and have continued at Planning Commission meetings in the months since.

At the fifth and most-recent commission meeting on the topic on Sept. 18, planning commissioners centered discussions on the update to the plan's Open Space and Conservation Element -- specifically figures included in the draft -- as well as a proposed Church of the Valley rezone and non-retail land use policy.