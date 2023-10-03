News

Breaking

Alamo man pleads guilty to violating sanctions against Iran

Businessman admits providing software upgrades to country's government, plus tax evasion

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 3, 2023, 1:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An Alamo man has pleaded guilty to charges of violating sanctions by exporting software upgrades for commercial-grade telecommunications servers to the Islamic Republic of Iran and for tax evasion.

U.S. Department of Justice seal.

The U.S, Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday that a judge accepted the admissions from 70-year-old Farhad Nafeiy.

Nafeiy pleaded guilty to a violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Under IEEPA, the President of the United States has authority to address unusual and extraordinary threats to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the President has issued orders prohibiting certain activities and transactions with Iran and the Government of Iran.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Prosecutors said Nafeiy obtained licenses, or approvals, from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control for advising non-Iranian telecommunications companies on doing business with Iran.

But prosecutors said those licenses didn't authorize Nafeiy to provide any hardware, software or technology directly to Iran. Nafeiy exceeded his OFAC licenses, thereby violating IEEPA and Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR).

Nafeiy also broke the sanctions by providing software upgrades to telecommunications equipment in Iran.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Nafeiy admitted in his plea agreement he knew he exceeded these licenses when he did so. Nafeiy also admitted the total amount of sales of such software upgrades to Iran was approximately $400,000.

Nafeiy also admitted to evading his federal income taxes, and specifically not paying income tax on some of the proceeds of these sales.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin scheduled Nafeiy's sentencing hearing for Jan. 29.

Nafeiy faces prison terms varying from five to 20 years on each count and maximum fines ranging from $250,000 to $1 million for each offense. He also faces paying more than $79,000 to the IRS in restitution.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Alamo man pleads guilty to violating sanctions against Iran

Businessman admits providing software upgrades to country's government, plus tax evasion

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 3, 2023, 1:19 pm

An Alamo man has pleaded guilty to charges of violating sanctions by exporting software upgrades for commercial-grade telecommunications servers to the Islamic Republic of Iran and for tax evasion.

The U.S, Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday that a judge accepted the admissions from 70-year-old Farhad Nafeiy.

Nafeiy pleaded guilty to a violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Under IEEPA, the President of the United States has authority to address unusual and extraordinary threats to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the President has issued orders prohibiting certain activities and transactions with Iran and the Government of Iran.

Prosecutors said Nafeiy obtained licenses, or approvals, from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control for advising non-Iranian telecommunications companies on doing business with Iran.

But prosecutors said those licenses didn't authorize Nafeiy to provide any hardware, software or technology directly to Iran. Nafeiy exceeded his OFAC licenses, thereby violating IEEPA and Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR).

Nafeiy also broke the sanctions by providing software upgrades to telecommunications equipment in Iran.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Nafeiy admitted in his plea agreement he knew he exceeded these licenses when he did so. Nafeiy also admitted the total amount of sales of such software upgrades to Iran was approximately $400,000.

Nafeiy also admitted to evading his federal income taxes, and specifically not paying income tax on some of the proceeds of these sales.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin scheduled Nafeiy's sentencing hearing for Jan. 29.

Nafeiy faces prison terms varying from five to 20 years on each count and maximum fines ranging from $250,000 to $1 million for each offense. He also faces paying more than $79,000 to the IRS in restitution.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.