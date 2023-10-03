Alamo man pleads guilty to violating sanctions against Iran

An Alamo man has pleaded guilty to charges of violating sanctions by exporting software upgrades for commercial-grade telecommunications servers to the Islamic Republic of Iran and for tax evasion.

The U.S, Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday that a judge accepted the admissions from 70-year-old Farhad Nafeiy.

Nafeiy pleaded guilty to a violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Under IEEPA, the President of the United States has authority to address unusual and extraordinary threats to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the President has issued orders prohibiting certain activities and transactions with Iran and the Government of Iran.