Mount Diablo cleanup event tackles invasive species

A student-led effort to tackle invasive plant species at Mount Diablo State Park has grown since its inception over the past year, with a group of volunteers led by Monte Vista High School senior Aadi Gujral taking to the trails last Saturday for a coordinated cleanup event.

While last year's event was organized by Gujral and bolstered by his teammates on his school's mountain biking team, this year's event sought to attract volunteers from throughout the region from a range of backgrounds and organizations, as well as partnering with the California State Park System.

"Initially, it was largely the mountain biking team that was involved," Gujral said. "However, as word spread and the impact of our efforts became evident, the initiative drew the attention of park officials, environmental scientists, and many others passionate about preserving our natural spaces. The most heartening part for me has been to see the younger generation stepping up."

Last year, Gujral said that he was eager to expand the event and partner with other organizations, a goal that he has accomplished over the past year, with his sights now set on expanding even further.

"While we initially began by focusing on a few state parks, we are now determined to expand our reach," Gujral said. "The challenges of invasive species, especially thistle, were our primary focus. But now, we aim to tackle a broader spectrum of issues threatening our beloved trails and parks."