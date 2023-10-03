News

Mount Diablo cleanup event tackles invasive species

Student-led effort returns for second year in a row

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 3, 2023, 10:04 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Students removing the invasive yellow star thistle during the first Mount Diablo cleanup event led by Monte Vista High School student Aadi Gujral last year. (Photo courtesy Aadi Gujral)

A student-led effort to tackle invasive plant species at Mount Diablo State Park has grown since its inception over the past year, with a group of volunteers led by Monte Vista High School senior Aadi Gujral taking to the trails last Saturday for a coordinated cleanup event.

While last year's event was organized by Gujral and bolstered by his teammates on his school's mountain biking team, this year's event sought to attract volunteers from throughout the region from a range of backgrounds and organizations, as well as partnering with the California State Park System.

"Initially, it was largely the mountain biking team that was involved," Gujral said. "However, as word spread and the impact of our efforts became evident, the initiative drew the attention of park officials, environmental scientists, and many others passionate about preserving our natural spaces. The most heartening part for me has been to see the younger generation stepping up."

Last year, Gujral said that he was eager to expand the event and partner with other organizations, a goal that he has accomplished over the past year, with his sights now set on expanding even further.

"While we initially began by focusing on a few state parks, we are now determined to expand our reach," Gujral said. "The challenges of invasive species, especially thistle, were our primary focus. But now, we aim to tackle a broader spectrum of issues threatening our beloved trails and parks."

The project was initially sparked by what Gujral described last year as a "repeated painful encounter with a thorny plant with yellow flowers," -- also known as the yellow star thistle -- that he came to learn was an invasive species posing a threat to the Mount Diablo region at large in addition to scratching him and his mountain biking teammates during their rides on the mountains trails.

Since then, Gujral and other volunteers are seeking to address other invasive plants and environmental issues, in addition to looking towards broadening their scope geographically beyond Mount Diablo.

"The journey over the past year has been incredible," Gujral said. "My passion for reciprocity with the trails has been the driving force behind these cleanup initiatives. I firmly believe that if we take joy from these trails and natural spaces, it is our responsibility to give back to them. This philosophy, over time, has truly 'caught fire' with our community."

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

