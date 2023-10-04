'Paper Trails' exhibit in final weeks at Village Theatre gallery

The Village Theatre Art Gallery's latest exhibit, "Paper Trails", is in its final weeks this month after debuting to a warm reception from audiences in August and remaining on display through the transition into fall.

The exhibit showcases the works of artists who seek to explore the use of paper as a medium for the artworks on display, rather than simply in its traditional role of serving as a vehicle for other artistic mediums such as drawings and paintings.

"Paper Trails has been well-received, with many positive comments on installation and caliber of the artwork," gallery assistant Ann-Marie Hannawacker told DanvilleSanRamon. "The opening reception was well attended, and many additional visitors came to the Village Theatre Art Gallery throughout the exhibition."

In addition to being drawn to the works themselves, Hannawacker said that attendees had taken the opportunity to learn more about the thoughts, ideas, and people behind the exhibit.

"Within the exhibition we have included descriptions/artists' statements about processes, philosophies, concepts, alongside the artwork, which patrons find helpful in viewing and understanding the work," Hannawacker said.