'Paper Trails' exhibit in final weeks at Village Theatre gallery

Showcase of works exploring paper as artistic medium on display through Oct. 20

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Oct 4, 2023
The current "Paper Trails" exhibit at the Village Theatre Art Gallery debuted in late August to an enthusiastic crowd, and remains on display through Oct. 20. (Photo courtesy Town of Danville)

The Village Theatre Art Gallery's latest exhibit, "Paper Trails", is in its final weeks this month after debuting to a warm reception from audiences in August and remaining on display through the transition into fall.

The exhibit showcases the works of artists who seek to explore the use of paper as a medium for the artworks on display, rather than simply in its traditional role of serving as a vehicle for other artistic mediums such as drawings and paintings.

"Paper Trails has been well-received, with many positive comments on installation and caliber of the artwork," gallery assistant Ann-Marie Hannawacker told DanvilleSanRamon. "The opening reception was well attended, and many additional visitors came to the Village Theatre Art Gallery throughout the exhibition."

In addition to being drawn to the works themselves, Hannawacker said that attendees had taken the opportunity to learn more about the thoughts, ideas, and people behind the exhibit.

"Within the exhibition we have included descriptions/artists' statements about processes, philosophies, concepts, alongside the artwork, which patrons find helpful in viewing and understanding the work," Hannawacker said.

The exhibit was curated by abstract Bay Area artist Michael Shemchuk, who gathered a range of works on the exhibit's theme with a variety of techniques, including cutting paper, molding paper, and layering and dying paper in collage art.

"Historically, paper has been used as a substrate, a surface on which to create artwork such as drawing or painting or printmaking, but in all of its glorious versatility it can also be used as a medium itself," Village Theatre gallery organizers wrote in the announcement of the exhibit over the summer.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 20 during the gallery's open hours from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Wed, Oct 4, 2023

