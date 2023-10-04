San Ramon police nab man accused of defrauding golfers by promising new clubs

Plenty of people cheat at golf without getting arrested for it. But San Ramon police nabbed someone last month who allegedly took the concept to a whole new level.

A golfer told police he was defrauded out of nearly $2,000 after being promised some high-end golf clubs.

Investigators identified the suspect, who allegedly "made a habit of playing local courses in order to victimize those he played with," police said on social media.

An officer located the suspect at a local course at 3 p.m. Sept. 13. Officers borrowed golf carts from the pro shop and visited the suspect on the eighth hole, where he was promptly taken into custody.

Police said Wednesday the suspect would play different golf courses under aliases and tell golfers he was a representative of the golf equipment brand Titleist. He would then offer great deals on clubs, take their money, and never deliver.