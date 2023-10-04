Walnut Creek: Thieves use vehicle as battering ram to get inside Broadway Plaza store

More than a dozen suspects used a Land Rover as a battering ram to get into a store in the Broadway Plaza shopping center in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning to burglarize what was inside.

Walnut Creek police interrupted the burglary Tuesday morning at the Louis Vuitton store in Broadway Plaza. Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly before 4:30 a.m. about an incident at 1211 Broadway Plaza.

An arriving officer saw approximately 15 suspects associated with four vehicles attempting to burglarize the store. Upon seeing the officer, police said the suspects fled in several directions. Other responding officers pursued a suspect vehicle speeding west on Highway 24. Police ultimately terminated the pursuit near Orinda due to public safety concerns.

Police did recover a black 2017 Land Rover, which was left in front of the store and later determined to be stolen in Sacramento. Police said it appeared suspects used the Land Rover to gain access to the store by crashing into the window. The Land Rover was impounded for evidence.

Police did not specify the value of lost goods and damage to the store. Investigators are gathering surveillance footage and following up on leads.