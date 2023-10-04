News

Walnut Creek: Thieves use vehicle as battering ram to get inside Broadway Plaza store

Up to 15 suspects flee in all directions once police arrive

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 4, 2023, 11:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

More than a dozen suspects used a Land Rover as a battering ram to get into a store in the Broadway Plaza shopping center in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning to burglarize what was inside.

Walnut Creek PD logo. (Image courtesy BCN)

Walnut Creek police interrupted the burglary Tuesday morning at the Louis Vuitton store in Broadway Plaza. Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly before 4:30 a.m. about an incident at 1211 Broadway Plaza.

An arriving officer saw approximately 15 suspects associated with four vehicles attempting to burglarize the store. Upon seeing the officer, police said the suspects fled in several directions. Other responding officers pursued a suspect vehicle speeding west on Highway 24. Police ultimately terminated the pursuit near Orinda due to public safety concerns.

Police did recover a black 2017 Land Rover, which was left in front of the store and later determined to be stolen in Sacramento. Police said it appeared suspects used the Land Rover to gain access to the store by crashing into the window. The Land Rover was impounded for evidence.

Police did not specify the value of lost goods and damage to the store. Investigators are gathering surveillance footage and following up on leads.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Walnut Creek Police Detective Matt Smith at msmith@walnutcreekpd.com.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Walnut Creek: Thieves use vehicle as battering ram to get inside Broadway Plaza store

Up to 15 suspects flee in all directions once police arrive

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 4, 2023, 11:17 pm

More than a dozen suspects used a Land Rover as a battering ram to get into a store in the Broadway Plaza shopping center in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning to burglarize what was inside.

Walnut Creek police interrupted the burglary Tuesday morning at the Louis Vuitton store in Broadway Plaza. Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly before 4:30 a.m. about an incident at 1211 Broadway Plaza.

An arriving officer saw approximately 15 suspects associated with four vehicles attempting to burglarize the store. Upon seeing the officer, police said the suspects fled in several directions. Other responding officers pursued a suspect vehicle speeding west on Highway 24. Police ultimately terminated the pursuit near Orinda due to public safety concerns.

Police did recover a black 2017 Land Rover, which was left in front of the store and later determined to be stolen in Sacramento. Police said it appeared suspects used the Land Rover to gain access to the store by crashing into the window. The Land Rover was impounded for evidence.

Police did not specify the value of lost goods and damage to the store. Investigators are gathering surveillance footage and following up on leads.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Walnut Creek Police Detective Matt Smith at msmith@walnutcreekpd.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.