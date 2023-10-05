Community Briefs: Classic rock in Danville | Military to civilian transition | Pairfield Pizza and Pints | Law library trustee applications

Classic rock in Danville
Danville's Village Theatre is hosting a night of classic rock this weekend courtesy of headliner Jubilee Road, who will take to the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 7) for a show entitled "With a Little Help from Our Friends".
The band is known for original works as well as covers of well-known classic rock songs by artists including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and David Bowie.
The trio will be joined by opening act Impulse A Cappella as well as guest vocalist Darryl Rowe.
Tickets and more information are available here.
Military to civilian transition
The process of leaving military service and returning to the civilian world full-time is the topic of the next episode of "Veterans Voices", the monthly program broadcast on Contra Costa Television and aimed at highlighting the conversations and stories of local veterans.
The upcoming episode will feature appearances from a panel of veterans as well as Alyssa Albright of the California Transition Assistance Program and Jason Bailey of Work for Warriors.
Viewers are invited to join in the discussion with their own questions or stories by calling 925-313-1170 during the original airing of the program at 7 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 9) on CCTV.
Pairfield Pizza and Pints
The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is celebrating one of their newest members next week, with a ribbon-cutting marking the debut of Pairfield Pizza.and Pints.
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 12) at the new restaurant at 2408 Twin Creeks Dr. in San Ramon.
Law library trustee applications
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to consider for a vacancy on the county's Law Library Board of Trustees for a one-year term starting on Jan. 1.
Applicants should be members of the California State Bar Association with an interest in public policy and library administration, according to an announcement from county officials this week.
Online applications are available here. They are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
