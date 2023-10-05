News

Community Briefs: Classic rock in Danville | Military to civilian transition | Pairfield Pizza and Pints | Law library trustee applications

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 10:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Classic rock in Danville

Jubilee Road is set to take to the stage at Danville's Village Theatre for a night of classic rock on Oct. 7. (Photo courtesy Town of Danville)

Danville's Village Theatre is hosting a night of classic rock this weekend courtesy of headliner Jubilee Road, who will take to the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 7) for a show entitled "With a Little Help from Our Friends".

The band is known for original works as well as covers of well-known classic rock songs by artists including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and David Bowie.

The trio will be joined by opening act Impulse A Cappella as well as guest vocalist Darryl Rowe.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Military to civilian transition

The process of leaving military service and returning to the civilian world full-time is the topic of the next episode of "Veterans Voices", the monthly program broadcast on Contra Costa Television and aimed at highlighting the conversations and stories of local veterans.

The upcoming episode will feature appearances from a panel of veterans as well as Alyssa Albright of the California Transition Assistance Program and Jason Bailey of Work for Warriors.

Viewers are invited to join in the discussion with their own questions or stories by calling 925-313-1170 during the original airing of the program at 7 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 9) on CCTV.

Pairfield Pizza and Pints

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is celebrating one of their newest members next week, with a ribbon-cutting marking the debut of Pairfield Pizza.and Pints.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 12) at the new restaurant at 2408 Twin Creeks Dr. in San Ramon.

Law library trustee applications

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to consider for a vacancy on the county's Law Library Board of Trustees for a one-year term starting on Jan. 1.

Applicants should be members of the California State Bar Association with an interest in public policy and library administration, according to an announcement from county officials this week.

Online applications are available here. They are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community Briefs: Classic rock in Danville | Military to civilian transition | Pairfield Pizza and Pints | Law library trustee applications

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 10:29 pm

Classic rock in Danville

Danville's Village Theatre is hosting a night of classic rock this weekend courtesy of headliner Jubilee Road, who will take to the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 7) for a show entitled "With a Little Help from Our Friends".

The band is known for original works as well as covers of well-known classic rock songs by artists including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and David Bowie.

The trio will be joined by opening act Impulse A Cappella as well as guest vocalist Darryl Rowe.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Military to civilian transition

The process of leaving military service and returning to the civilian world full-time is the topic of the next episode of "Veterans Voices", the monthly program broadcast on Contra Costa Television and aimed at highlighting the conversations and stories of local veterans.

The upcoming episode will feature appearances from a panel of veterans as well as Alyssa Albright of the California Transition Assistance Program and Jason Bailey of Work for Warriors.

Viewers are invited to join in the discussion with their own questions or stories by calling 925-313-1170 during the original airing of the program at 7 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 9) on CCTV.

Pairfield Pizza and Pints

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is celebrating one of their newest members next week, with a ribbon-cutting marking the debut of Pairfield Pizza.and Pints.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 12) at the new restaurant at 2408 Twin Creeks Dr. in San Ramon.

Law library trustee applications

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to consider for a vacancy on the county's Law Library Board of Trustees for a one-year term starting on Jan. 1.

Applicants should be members of the California State Bar Association with an interest in public policy and library administration, according to an announcement from county officials this week.

Online applications are available here. They are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.