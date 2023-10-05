News

Stoneridge Shopping Center welcoming seven new stores

Aldo, GNC, Tokyo Lifestyle among those to recently open; Perfume World, JD Sports to follow soon

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 3:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Stoneridge Shopping Center has served customers in the Tri-Valley since 1980. Notable tenants of the mall are Zara, Apple and the Cheesecake Factory, among others. (Image courtesy Citizen Relations)

Residents and visitors of Pleasanton will now be able to partake in a wider selection of shopping opportunities as the Stoneridge Shopping Center welcomed five new stores this summer, with two more set to open soon.

The five businesses that recently opened were Aldo, Andersen Bakery, GNC, ID Cafe and Tokyo Lifestyle. New establishments Perfume World and JD Sports join them during this month, according to mall officials.

Aldo, a retail store specializing in shoes and accessories, opened this summer in Pleasanton. (Image courtesy Citizen Relations)

"We're proud that these seven notable brands chose our center and know they will further enhance the experience our guests have when they shop and dine here," said Dee Gill, director of marketing and business development for the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The shopping complex, opened in 1980, has been home to various retail, dining and lifestyle businesses through the years. Currently with over 160 stores selling everything from children's clothes to home furniture, the mall draws shoppers from across the region.

"Stoneridge Shopping Center has maintained a robust mix of retail and dining options for local Bay Area residents and families to enjoy year-round," Gill added. "This diverse product range creates a more engaging and vibrant shopping environment, attracting a wider consumer demographic and generating increased foot traffic."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The center holds a prime location in the Tri-Valley, at the intersection of interstates 680 and 580 in Pleasanton and near the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station. Simon Property Group, a retail real estate company, oversees store agreements at Stoneridge.

GNC was among four other stores to open new locations in the Stoneridge Shopping Center this summer. (Image courtesy Citizen Relations)

"Simon's leasing activity remains strong in 2023, and we continue to see demand for space from new and exciting national retailers," Gill said. "People love to touch, feel and try on products before they buy them and our new retailers provide locals and visitors alike a wider selection of recognizable and 'new-to-me' brands to experience."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stoneridge Shopping Center welcoming seven new stores

Aldo, GNC, Tokyo Lifestyle among those to recently open; Perfume World, JD Sports to follow soon

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 3:43 pm

Residents and visitors of Pleasanton will now be able to partake in a wider selection of shopping opportunities as the Stoneridge Shopping Center welcomed five new stores this summer, with two more set to open soon.

The five businesses that recently opened were Aldo, Andersen Bakery, GNC, ID Cafe and Tokyo Lifestyle. New establishments Perfume World and JD Sports join them during this month, according to mall officials.

"We're proud that these seven notable brands chose our center and know they will further enhance the experience our guests have when they shop and dine here," said Dee Gill, director of marketing and business development for the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The shopping complex, opened in 1980, has been home to various retail, dining and lifestyle businesses through the years. Currently with over 160 stores selling everything from children's clothes to home furniture, the mall draws shoppers from across the region.

"Stoneridge Shopping Center has maintained a robust mix of retail and dining options for local Bay Area residents and families to enjoy year-round," Gill added. "This diverse product range creates a more engaging and vibrant shopping environment, attracting a wider consumer demographic and generating increased foot traffic."

The center holds a prime location in the Tri-Valley, at the intersection of interstates 680 and 580 in Pleasanton and near the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station. Simon Property Group, a retail real estate company, oversees store agreements at Stoneridge.

"Simon's leasing activity remains strong in 2023, and we continue to see demand for space from new and exciting national retailers," Gill said. "People love to touch, feel and try on products before they buy them and our new retailers provide locals and visitors alike a wider selection of recognizable and 'new-to-me' brands to experience."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.