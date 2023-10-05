Stoneridge Shopping Center welcoming seven new stores

Residents and visitors of Pleasanton will now be able to partake in a wider selection of shopping opportunities as the Stoneridge Shopping Center welcomed five new stores this summer, with two more set to open soon.

The five businesses that recently opened were Aldo, Andersen Bakery, GNC, ID Cafe and Tokyo Lifestyle. New establishments Perfume World and JD Sports join them during this month, according to mall officials.

"We're proud that these seven notable brands chose our center and know they will further enhance the experience our guests have when they shop and dine here," said Dee Gill, director of marketing and business development for the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The shopping complex, opened in 1980, has been home to various retail, dining and lifestyle businesses through the years. Currently with over 160 stores selling everything from children's clothes to home furniture, the mall draws shoppers from across the region.

"Stoneridge Shopping Center has maintained a robust mix of retail and dining options for local Bay Area residents and families to enjoy year-round," Gill added. "This diverse product range creates a more engaging and vibrant shopping environment, attracting a wider consumer demographic and generating increased foot traffic."