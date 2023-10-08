Ex-SRVUSD admin, embroiled in arrested teacher scandal, permanently ousted as principal in Lafayette

While Chaplan was already in the principal post at Lafayette's Stanley Middle School before Moseby's arrest last year, she was a figure in further investigations into the case and why earlier complaints from San Ramon Valley students about Moseby failed to yield any disciplinary action, with Moseby remaining employed as a teacher at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District until his arrest.

The teacher referenced by Stephens was now-former San Ramon Valley High School biology teacher Nicholas Moseby, also a private cheer coach in the area, who was arrested in September 2022 on multiple counts of lewd conduct involving minors. Moseby, who has pleaded not guilty, was released on bail late last December, and currently has a felony jury trial scheduled for Nov. 6.

"In January, I wrote to the community that I had made the difficult decision to look further into questions about the handling of allegations against a San Ramon Valley teacher," Lafayette Superintendent Brent Stephens wrote in an announcement to families on March 31. "These allegations had been reported on in local newspapers and raised questions about the role of Stanley Principal Nikki Chaplan prior to her employment in Lafayette."

Nicole "Nikki" Chaplan's impending exit from Lafayette School District was announced at the end of March, more than two months after she was placed on leave by the superintendent less than a year onto the job – although her LinkedIn profile states her tenure at the district did not technically end until the 2022-23 school year finished in June.

Lafayette's Stanley Middle School is under new permanent leadership this academic year following the departure of its prior principal in the wake of an investigation by the district into allegations that as an administrator in Danville she mishandled reports and concerns about a teacher who was ultimately charged with multiple counts of lewd acts against minors.

As of the current school year, Brian Mangold -- who served as interim principal at Stanley in Chaplan's absence during the last school year -- has been appointed to lead the school on a permanent basis, Stephens told DanvilleSanRamon.

"We know now that Ms. Chaplan won't return to Stanley in the 23-24 school year, and that she won't return to her role for the remainder of the current school year," Stephens said on March 31.

In his later email announcing Chaplan's departure, Stephens did not provide details into the finding of that investigation, but he made it clear that Chaplan would not be returning to Stanley Middle School.

"This is a decision I do not take lightly, and I am committed both to protecting our students' wellbeing and to treating all our employees with fairness and respect," Stephens wrote on Jan. 28.

Attempts to contact Chaplan in recent weeks have been unsuccessful. She is not facing criminal charges in connection to the Moseby case, nor has she been linked publicly as the subject of any criminal investigation. Her LinkedIn says she now works outside of education, with a supply chain logistics company in the Bay Area.

In her most recent role at SRVUSD, as an assistant principal at San Ramon Valley High, Chaplan was among the administrators responsible for responding to complaints against Moseby from students. Public records also revealed Moseby's original job application for SRVUSD listed Chaplan as a reference.

Ex-SRVUSD admin, embroiled in arrested teacher scandal, permanently ousted as principal in Lafayette

Superintendent points to allegations against former San Ramon Valley High assistant principal