I-680 lane closures for daytime tree removal this week in Tri-Valley

Work scheduled for Thursday and Friday

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 8, 2023, 4:28 pm 0
Caltrans crews are set to close the right-most lane of southbound Interstate 680 intermittently between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and Highway 84 in Sunol for tree removal work during two days this week.

The agency has announced that closures, which will be in effect at various locations and times, will occur between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 12) and Friday (Oct. 13). Rain or other unforeseen circumstances could impact the work schedule.

"The closures are necessary in order to provide sufficient space for workers to safely remove trees and vegetation in advance of the construction of the southbound Interstate 680 express lane and pavement rehabilitation project," Caltrans officials said.

"The tree impacts will be addressed through a future landscape project currently in development," officials said. "The landscape project will include scope to restore trees where feasible and address the loss of other vegetation resulting from the project's impacts."

They added, "Caltrans is aware of the inconvenience and impacts the lane closures present to the traveling public and thanks the public for their patience as we work to improve travel on I-680. Every effort will be made to minimize impacts, however, please expect temporary inconvenience, noise and dust during construction. Signage and California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand to guide motorists."

