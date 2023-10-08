News

Warriors to bring new WNBA expansion team to Bay Area starting in 2025

Yet-unnamed franchise to play at Chase Center

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 8, 2023, 4:56 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the new WNBA expansion team, in San Francisco. (Photo courtesy Jason O'Rear / Chase Center)

The first new Women's National Basketball Association team in 15 years is coming to the Bay Area as part of the Golden State Warriors organization, team and league officials announced last week.

The expansion team, whose name has not been disclosed, will play home games at Chase Center in San Francisco starting in 2025 while its head office and practice facility will be in Oakland.

"We have been interested in a WNBA franchise for several years, due in part to the rich history of women's basketball in the Bay Area, and believe now is the ideal time to execute that vision and build upon that legacy," Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a news release on Oct. 5.

Game tickets are not yet on sale but fans can pay $25 to place their names on a waiting list to buy season tickets, according to the team's website.

"Joe Lacob, (Warriors owner) Peter Guber and their leadership team know how to build and operate a world-class organization, as witnessed by the immense success the Warriors' franchise has enjoyed from both a business and basketball perspective over the last decade," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Their interest in joining the WNBA family is yet another sign of the league's growth potential."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

More information about the new team can be found at wnba.com/goldenstate.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Grab a front row seat to local high school sports.
Sign up for our FREE sports newsletter, the Playbook.

Warriors to bring new WNBA expansion team to Bay Area starting in 2025

Yet-unnamed franchise to play at Chase Center

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 8, 2023, 4:56 pm

The first new Women's National Basketball Association team in 15 years is coming to the Bay Area as part of the Golden State Warriors organization, team and league officials announced last week.

The expansion team, whose name has not been disclosed, will play home games at Chase Center in San Francisco starting in 2025 while its head office and practice facility will be in Oakland.

"We have been interested in a WNBA franchise for several years, due in part to the rich history of women's basketball in the Bay Area, and believe now is the ideal time to execute that vision and build upon that legacy," Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a news release on Oct. 5.

Game tickets are not yet on sale but fans can pay $25 to place their names on a waiting list to buy season tickets, according to the team's website.

"Joe Lacob, (Warriors owner) Peter Guber and their leadership team know how to build and operate a world-class organization, as witnessed by the immense success the Warriors' franchise has enjoyed from both a business and basketball perspective over the last decade," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Their interest in joining the WNBA family is yet another sign of the league's growth potential."

More information about the new team can be found at wnba.com/goldenstate.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.