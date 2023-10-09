Danville commission to weigh height exemption for Sky Terrace house

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to consider an exemption to height limitations on buildings in scenic hillside areas in order to accommodate a proposed remodel and residential addition at a Sky Terrace property on the hillside east of downtown.

A portion of the property at 28 Sky Terrace sits within a town-identified scenic hillside area, with a proposed remodel that would make the height of the residence 34 feet at the highest point, exceeding the maximum allowed for scenic hillside properties in place under town requirements by 6 feet.

The proposed remodel was recommended for approval by the Design Review Board following the implementation of recommended changes at their Sept. 28 meeting, including a darker taupe color to the body of the building and modifications to previous landscaping renderings.

The item is on the commission's consent agenda along with other items that are considered routine in nature. The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 10). The agenda is available here.

In other business, commissioners will hear an update from chief of planning David Crompton and provide their own reports on relevant activities and considerations since their previous meeting, as well as voting to approve the minutes from their previous meeting.