Danville council set for study session on cannabis delivery

The Danville Town Council is set to meet for a study session Tuesday during which the members will discuss several items including the implementation of a state law on home delivery of medical marijuana, a state bill updating council compensation and the next Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony.
The discussion will center on initial impressions, questions, and feedback for staff on the study session items before they appear for a vote at a regular council meeting in the future.
Following the passage of Senate Bill 1186 last year, which goes into effect in January, municipalities throughout the state will no longer be allowed to enforce local prohibitions on medical cannabis delivery, although regulations are still allowed.
Councilmembers will discuss several considerations under the new state law, including whether to adopt regulations on deliveries locally or rely on state law, whether to amend the current town ordinance prohibiting home delivery of cannabis or simply stop enforcing it, and whether any prohibitions removed should apply to all cannabis deliveries or only those for medical marijuana patients and their caregivers.
The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 10). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Councilmembers will consider the implications of another state law going into effect in January, which updates the limitations on council salaries to allow for a slight increase in base salary.
"The new baseline maximum salary for a city of Danville's population would be $1,275, slightly above the current salary of $1,261," City Attorney Robert Ewing wrote in a staff report.
Town staff are asking for feedback and direction from the council on whether and how to proceed with an ordinance reflecting the allowed increase in salary.
* Councilmembers are set to select three nominees for the Michael K. Shimansky Community Service Award, discuss Merit Award recommendations and review a draft agenda for the next Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony.
