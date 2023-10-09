Danville council set for study session on cannabis delivery

The Danville Town Council is set to meet for a study session Tuesday during which the members will discuss several items including the implementation of a state law on home delivery of medical marijuana, a state bill updating council compensation and the next Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony.

The discussion will center on initial impressions, questions, and feedback for staff on the study session items before they appear for a vote at a regular council meeting in the future.

Following the passage of Senate Bill 1186 last year, which goes into effect in January, municipalities throughout the state will no longer be allowed to enforce local prohibitions on medical cannabis delivery, although regulations are still allowed.

Councilmembers will discuss several considerations under the new state law, including whether to adopt regulations on deliveries locally or rely on state law, whether to amend the current town ordinance prohibiting home delivery of cannabis or simply stop enforcing it, and whether any prohibitions removed should apply to all cannabis deliveries or only those for medical marijuana patients and their caregivers.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 10). The agenda is available here.