San Ramon announces end to virtual comment option at city meetings

The San Ramon City Council is set for its first meeting in the wake of a suspension of live virtual commenting options at public meetings that went into effect Monday.

The news was announced on the meeting agenda for the council's upcoming regular meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 10), with members of the public wishing to speak at meetings of bodies within the city moving forward being encouraged to submit written comments via email ahead of time or attend meetings in person.

According to the latest agenda, the option to view meetings remotely without commenting is set to continue, but with no guarantee against technical difficulties or interruptions, with meetings set to continue amid those obstacles providing they are still accessible to the public.

"As a courtesy and technology permitting, the public will have the opportunity to view the meeting via one-way feed by the options below," city officials wrote on this week's agenda. "However, the City cannot guarantee that the public's remote access to any meeting will be uninterrupted, and technical difficulties may occur from time to time. In those instances, so long as the public may still attend the meeting in person, the meeting will continue."

San Ramon is among the latest local municipalities to suspend virtual comments at public meetings, following decisions by Walnut Creek to eliminate the option after having council meetings interrupted by "Zoom bombers" with discriminatory speech against Jewish people, LGBTQIA people, and other minority groups.