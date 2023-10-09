SRVUSD board to consider contract extension with pay raise for Superintendent Malloy

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to debate a contract extension and pay raise for district Superintendent John Malloy following a discussion in closed-session earlier Tuesday evening.

The proposed extended contract through 2027 -- one year past the expiration of the current contract -- would include a 3% pay raise next year if that aligns with what unionized employees in the district receive at the end of the current round of negotiations with the district. If unionized employees receive a pay raise of less than 3% this year or in subsequent years, Malloy's salary would be raised by the same amount the following year. His salary is currently at $403,896 as of July 1.

During the current school year, Malloy is entitled to 26 vacation days. Under the proposed contract through 2027, he would be required to use all of those days or cash them out at the end of the school year.

"The Superintendent will work with the District regarding accumulated vacation pay-out options, including the option of adding up to 31 consulting days to the end of his tenure," the updated contract on the table this week said.

Starting in the next school year, he would no longer earn vacation time and instead work under a positive schedule of 221 days per school year through 2027.