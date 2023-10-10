Give back this month at Glitz and Gratitude

Cancer patient support nonprofit Culinary Angels is set to host its annual gala Glitz and Gratitude later this month to raise funds and awareness for its continuing meal programs in the Tri-Valley.
Scheduled for Oct. 21 at Garré Winery and Vineyards in Livermore, attendees will have the opportunity to give back through donations and auction events while enjoying fine dining and live music.
Founded in 2016 by Lisa McNaney, Culinary Angels aims to provide organic nutrition-focused meals to cancer patients and their caregivers in the area. The annual gala is imperative to sustaining the nonprofit's services.
"Glitz and Gratitude is our largest fundraising event of the year and we depend on the money generated to help us execute and maintain our meal program," McNaney said. "We also have plans to grow year after year and rely on the generosity of our supporters to allow us to have greater impact for those going through this dreadful disease."
The event will offer a gourmet dinner experience with paired wines. Guests can participate in live and silent auctions and listen to live music by local musician Jack Quigley. KPIX-5's Juliette Goodrich and local auctioneer Big Frank will host the night's events.
"Glitz and Gratitude is our most elevated event, being held at the beautiful Garre Vineyards and Winery," McNaney added. "We will have a gourmet dinner, Garré wine, amazing live and silent auctioning games with emcee Juliette Goodrich and local celebrity auctioneer Big Frank."
The organization finds it important to not only provide the food to those battling cancer, but also to their immediate supporters.
"Culinary Angels delivers organic, healing meals free-of-charge to people going through a cancer challenge, as well as to their caregiver throughout the five cities of the Tri-Valley," McNaney said. "We believe the caregiver is an important part of a person's healing journey and they are usually last when caring for a loved one with a serious illness. Therefore, we provide the same nutritious meal items and soup for them as well."
Aside from offering free, delivered meals, the organization also works to educate the community on nutrition and seasonal eating.
"We also provide a nutrition education program through our website that teaches people how to source organic, local and seasonal ingredients, recipes on how to cook with them and an entire Nutrition and Wellness section which provides meaningful insights for anyone interested in sustaining their wellness," McNaney told the Weekly.
To purchase a Glitz and Gratitude ticket or find out more about Culinary Angels, visit culinaryangels.org.
