Give back this month at Glitz and Gratitude

Cancer patient support nonprofit Culinary Angels is set to host its annual gala Glitz and Gratitude later this month to raise funds and awareness for its continuing meal programs in the Tri-Valley.

Scheduled for Oct. 21 at Garré Winery and Vineyards in Livermore, attendees will have the opportunity to give back through donations and auction events while enjoying fine dining and live music.

Founded in 2016 by Lisa McNaney, Culinary Angels aims to provide organic nutrition-focused meals to cancer patients and their caregivers in the area. The annual gala is imperative to sustaining the nonprofit's services.

"Glitz and Gratitude is our largest fundraising event of the year and we depend on the money generated to help us execute and maintain our meal program," McNaney said. "We also have plans to grow year after year and rely on the generosity of our supporters to allow us to have greater impact for those going through this dreadful disease."

The event will offer a gourmet dinner experience with paired wines. Guests can participate in live and silent auctions and listen to live music by local musician Jack Quigley. KPIX-5's Juliette Goodrich and local auctioneer Big Frank will host the night's events.