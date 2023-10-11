Donor Network West announces new foundation

Donor Network West, the regional organ and tissue organization authorized by the federal government to acquire donated organs across the northern portions of California and Nevada, has announced a new philanthropic foundation that will seek to provide additional support for donors' families and transplant recipients as well as education and research.
The news was announced in San Ramon last month at the organization's Hero Up walk and run fundraiser at 2700 Camino Ramon near City Center Bishop Ranch.
"It is vital for Donor Network West to support those impacted by organ donation -- going beyond their clinical care -- and that's what the Foundation is designed to do," said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, and board chair of the new Donor Network West Foundation.
The foundation will function to expand Donor Network West's current aftercare program aimed at supporting the surviving family members of organ donors, with 415 donors in the region last year saving lives after their deaths while also leaving grieving friends and families with additional factors to consider in the wake of losing their loved ones.
"Donation and transplantation impacts so much more than a person's physical being -- their lives and the lives of their loved ones are changed forever," Whaley said. "Through the foundation, we will help meet the non-clinical needs of those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation so that people can focus on their healing, their passions and their families."
Clinical research and community education are also set to round out the philanthropic foundation's efforts to bolster the existing work of Donor Network West, which serves a population of more than 10,000 people across the region seeking lifesaving organ and tissue donations.
"The advancements in transplantation medicine have led to shorter in-hospital recovery times for many transplant surgery patients, barring complications," said Carolyn Light, chairperson of Donor Network West's board of directors and executive director of transplant for UCSF Health.
While UCSF, Stanford Health Care and UC Davis Health are the leading clinical providers of transplant services in the region, the Donor Network West Foundation will also seek to amp up support for the non-clinical components of caring for transplant patients, such as housing, food and transportation.
"Many transplant recipients have waited years on the national transplant waiting list while managing health issues," Light said. "The support and care they receive outside of the hospital is vital to their recovery and quality of life after transplant."
The foundation's board is set to include people who have personal experiences with the organ donation and transplant process, as well as philanthropists and leaders from the healthcare and non-profit sectors.
Donor Network West is continuing to move toward a $250,000 fundraising goal with $172,900 raised so far. Donations will continue to be accepted through Oct. 31.
