Lucky California in Dublin closing for good next month

Fallon Gateway store was first ground-up location under new brand concept when it opened in 2018

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Wed, Oct 11, 2023
The Lucky California store in Dublin is set to shutter its doors permanently on Nov. 3. The low customer levels on Monday afternoon (seen here) were emblematic of the difficulties the location experienced before the company's decision to close. (Photo by Nicole Gonzales)

Shoppers walking through the Lucky California in Dublin can find signs posted around the building informing them of the grocery store's imminent closure, directing them to shop at the Pleasanton or Livermore locations in the future.

The Lucky California grocery store now has less than a month in operation. (Photo by Nicole Gonzales)

The store in the Fallon Gateway, which was the first ground-up location of the company's Lucky California brand when it opened more than five years ago, is reportedly closing due to low customer traffic while other regional stores have performed better. The grocer has been one of the anchors of the major shopping center in eastern Dublin, along with its retail neighbors like Target, PetSmart and DICK's Sporting Goods.

"This location is unfortunately closing Nov. 3, while that is very soon there are still plenty of local Lucky stores to visit," Dublin store manager Mitch Stuber told DanvilleSanRamon. "The closure is permanent. However, people can still shop at our other Save Mart locations in Pleasanton, Livermore or San Ramon which aren't too far away either."

"We're sad to be leaving, but it's been a pleasure to serve the community," Stuber added.

The location is owned and operated by The Save Mart Companies, the parent enterprise of Lucky. Save Mart runs over 60 grocery locations in the greater Bay Area.

Unlike many other Lucky stores, the Lucky California location in Dublin featured many of Save Mart's premiere customer services such as a floral center, an expansive deli, a tasting bar, a hot food bar and a bakery.

"Our store here has offered shoppers more than just typical grocery items -- you can pick up fresh flower arrangements, in-house made sushi and deli meals, or fresh produce that's been grown locally," said Stuber, who has worked with Save Mart since 1995 when he began as an assistant manager.

As a Lucky California brand, the location had sought to represent the cultures of the Bay Area and California, according to Stuber.

"Being a specifically branded store, this location tailors its signs, products and general store environment to Dublin and its community. Lucky California locations, like the San Ramon store too, are always going to be community-driven and people can see their towns or cities reflected back in those ways," he said.

An empty aisle is shown inside the Dublin Lucky California grocery store. (Photo by Nicole Gonzales)

Lucky has been a member of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce since it opened in March 2018 at the shopping center at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Fallon Road, right off Interstate 580. It was the first Lucky California brand store constructed from the ground up, according to Save Mart.

"We hope our customers will understand. This location has not seen the growth that our neighboring stores have. The hope is that all employees will not be too affected by the closing, and that they'll be offered new positions in nearby stores," Stuber said. "As the November date draws near, we'll continue to post signs and offer closing sales to visitors."

Earlier this year, the company announced closure plans of other stores in Millbrae, Novato, Larkspur and Milpitas for various reasons.

"Save Mart has always celebrated diversity, and the work put in by our staff members. I've been working with them for a long time and every store I've managed has felt like a family. We really try to connect with our customers," Stuber said. "I would tell shoppers to look out for more announcements about other stores to see what we have coming up."

