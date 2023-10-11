Lucky California in Dublin closing for good next month

"This location is unfortunately closing Nov. 3, while that is very soon there are still plenty of local Lucky stores to visit," Dublin store manager Mitch Stuber told DanvilleSanRamon. "The closure is permanent. However, people can still shop at our other Save Mart locations in Pleasanton, Livermore or San Ramon which aren't too far away either."

The store in the Fallon Gateway, which was the first ground-up location of the company's Lucky California brand when it opened more than five years ago, is reportedly closing due to low customer traffic while other regional stores have performed better. The grocer has been one of the anchors of the major shopping center in eastern Dublin, along with its retail neighbors like Target, PetSmart and DICK's Sporting Goods.

Shoppers walking through the Lucky California in Dublin can find signs posted around the building informing them of the grocery store's imminent closure, directing them to shop at the Pleasanton or Livermore locations in the future.

"Save Mart has always celebrated diversity, and the work put in by our staff members. I've been working with them for a long time and every store I've managed has felt like a family. We really try to connect with our customers," Stuber said. "I would tell shoppers to look out for more announcements about other stores to see what we have coming up."

"We hope our customers will understand. This location has not seen the growth that our neighboring stores have. The hope is that all employees will not be too affected by the closing, and that they'll be offered new positions in nearby stores," Stuber said. "As the November date draws near, we'll continue to post signs and offer closing sales to visitors."

Lucky has been a member of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce since it opened in March 2018 at the shopping center at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Fallon Road, right off Interstate 580. It was the first Lucky California brand store constructed from the ground up, according to Save Mart.

"Being a specifically branded store, this location tailors its signs, products and general store environment to Dublin and its community. Lucky California locations, like the San Ramon store too, are always going to be community-driven and people can see their towns or cities reflected back in those ways," he said.

"Our store here has offered shoppers more than just typical grocery items -- you can pick up fresh flower arrangements, in-house made sushi and deli meals, or fresh produce that's been grown locally," said Stuber, who has worked with Save Mart since 1995 when he began as an assistant manager.

Lucky California in Dublin closing for good next month

Fallon Gateway store was first ground-up location under new brand concept when it opened in 2018