Community Briefs: Health and Wellness Day in Danville | Alamo authors' fair | 'Escape from Alcatraz'

SRVUSD facilities oversight applications

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is seeking applicants to serve on its Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee.

"The Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee (FOAC) fulfills the promise to voters that the expenditure of Measure D bond funds are scrutinized by an independent citizens' oversight committee," district officials said in an announcement. "These volunteer community members meet regularly throughout the year to review projects and expenditures related to the Measure D voter approved specific projects."

The committee is made up of seven members who are appointed to two-year terms, including one representative from the San Ramon Valley business community, one active member of a seniors' organization, one active member from a taxpayers' organization, and two parents or guardians of students in the district, one of whom is required to be active in a parent-teacher organization.

Applications and more information are available here, with applications open through Nov. 3.

WOW Award nominations

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for its newly rebranded WOW Awards, formerly known as the Business and Community Awards.

"We are excited to energize these special awards with a name that reflects the dazzling efforts of these amazing community contributors," Chamber President and CEO Heidi Kenniston-Lee said. "The December 6th WOW Awards Dinner is an opportunity to show our appreciation to those who have invested their considerable time, talent, energy and dedication into our community."

Nominations are open through Wednesday (Oct. 18), with awardees being celebrated at the Dec. 6 dinner event. Nomination forms and criteria are available here. Registration for the dinner is open through Nov. 22.

'Escape from Alcatraz'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting author and playwright David Kruh for a virtual program on an unsolved escape from Alcatraz in 1962 by several inmates who left the island in the middle of the San Francisco Bay via a raft never to be seen or heard from on record again.

"This virtual program is a fascinating look at one of the most daring and mysterious escapes in history," museum organizers said in an announcement. "It is perfect for anyone who is interested in true crime, prison history, or just a truly great story."

The free event is scheduled for Thursday (Oct. 19) at 11:30 a.m. More information and registration is available here.

Alamo authors' fair

The Alamo Women's Club is hosting its eighth annual Authors' Fair next week, with a range of authors and more than 200 attendees anticipated to flock to the event at Boundary Oak Golf Course.

The event is set to consist of a luncheon as well as a panel discussion by several invited authors, as well as book sales and signings. All proceeds are set to go towards philanthropies and scholarships aimed at supporting the club's mission, with authors volunteering their time.

This year's authors are set to include Susanne Pari, Amy Peele, Dan Hanel and Hank Phillippi Ryan, with Sheldon Siegel moderating the panel discussion.

The fair is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 19) at 3800 Valley Vista Rd. in Walnut Creek. Tickets are available here.