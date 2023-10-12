County judge stops refinery plan, saying more environmental review needed

A judge on Thursday halted plans by Phillips 66 to convert its Rodeo refinery into a biofuel facility, ruling that the company needs to do more environmental review work on the impact to the surrounding community.

Environmental groups Communities for a Better Environment and the Center for Biological Diversity sued Contra Costa County after the Board of Supervisors approved the company's plan on May 3, 2022.

The groups asked the court to stop what it says would be one of the world's largest biofuel refineries while the county addresses "major legal flaws in its environmental analysis."

"This is a huge victory for nearby residents who've raised serious concerns about pollution that will come from this giant refinery," Shana Lazerow, legal director of Communities for a Better Environment, said in a statement. "Allowing this project to operate before the environmental review process is complete would've rigged the whole decision in favor of the refinery operator."

In July, the court found the county failed to properly assess ways to reduce odors from the refinery and the Marathon-Tesoro refinery in Martinez, which is also slated for a biofuel conversion and is included in the suit.