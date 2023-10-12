Immerse in local creativity

"This year ArtWalk will be super easy to get around. It will be an especially great year because the city generously allowed us to close First Street between South Livermore and Maple Street. This helped us welcome more artists and will create a better flow of foot traffic," Giancola said. "There will be lots of artists and live music in various areas. It's just going to be a lovely festival feeling."

Giancola expressed that this year will be even bigger due to the city of Livermore allowing additional closures on First Street for the event.

"This is our 22nd ArtWalk, so that just shows you how beloved this event is to the community and to the artists who participate. It's always a lovely day," said Anne Giancola, director of the ArtWalk.

Held Saturday (Oct. 14) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the festival will take over parts of First Street near the Bankhead Theater and Livermorium Park. This year's events highlight not only visual arts, but live performances of dance, drumming and rock music.

More than 200 local artists, craft makers and performers are set to showcase their talents this weekend as part of the 22nd annual Livermore ArtWalk. Guests can visit for free and enjoy a day of entertainment, music and art.

"We're really close to the bus station and there is also free parking. As always, our mission is to serve the community and the artists," she said. "It's super accessible and will be very easy to get to and to walk around."

Giancola shared that a key aspect in organizing the event was making sure it was highly accessible to visitors. The close proximity to public transportation options, free parking and free entry all contribute to its high turnout numbers.

"It is near and dear to my heart to be able to get artists in front of the public eye; they can make some sales and generate interest in fine art and handmade crafts," Giancola said. "This is a really wonderful community event that really puts visual arts first and foremost. It always makes my heart sing to see what a great time everybody is having and how happy the artists are to participate in this."

When asked why she joined the organizing team eight years ago, Giancola said it was simply out of love for the local art community.

Founded by local artist Linda Ryan over two decades ago, the ArtWalk has seen hundreds of creators and given them a space to showcase their work and connect with community members.

"It's amazing to see the art that these groups make, from ceramics to photography. They're really some amazing artists, it blows me away," she added.

"We do this every year because it's always important to be reaching out to other communities and to include everybody in the art that we're showcasing," Giancola said. "So half of the lobby will be filled with the area's high school art and the other half of the lobby art will be from veterans from the community living center."

"I feel the city has really been behind this and understands the importance. The city is financially supporting this as well as giving us some good resources, so it's been a really good collaboration," Giancola said.

"There will be live music and we have all kinds of family activities. Kids can come up and do things like face paint or adults can try out art materials. It's a really fun day and is easily accessible for anybody to get here," Giancola said.

Aside from the visual arts on display, guests can see live entertainment at Livermorium Park or the Bankhead Plaza. Each location will have a full lineup of performers.

"Making connections with other artists is also very important. Events like these let us easily support each other, get to know each other and also buy each other's work," Essence said. "I'm grateful the ArtWalk allows us to have such an open space to share art and community together."

Essence has been engaged with several artistic organizations in the Tri-Valley previously. He has given acrylic painting demonstrations at the Bothwell Arts Center and had his work displayed at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.

"My favorite part of the event is getting to meet and talk with all the people that come by. You have the chance to see an artist face to face, which can be different than buying in a store or online," Essence said. "It makes the experience and artwork that much more meaningful."

"The artists are all very friendly to each other and help each other out. It's a really heartwarming day," she added.

"As new artists apply, they send me images of their artwork or tell me a little bit about what they do," Giancola explained. "We try to mix it up and have variety in the types of arts and handicrafts there. There will be anything from wearables and useful art all the way through to fine art or pieces you can hang in your living room."

ArtWalk artists are selected by a group of LVA staff members who then choose which to feature in the event. Those who have previously hosted booths at the event are given the chance to participate first before new creators are admitted.

"The live music is probably what draws you in first, and then you'll see canopies and bright colors and people walking their dogs around too. There's something for everybody -- and everybody's budget too," Giancola said. "Keeping the holidays in mind, it's also a great way to find nice locally made gifts."

Immerse in local creativity

Annual ArtWalk taking over downtown Livermore this weekend