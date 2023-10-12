San Ramon Valley stands undefeated heading into gridiron showdown with De La Salle

"You know, the expectations were high," said San Ramon Valley coach Aaron Becker. "As coaches we tried to tone it down a bit. We knew with our schedule we could play well and still get beat."

I felt like the Wolves were certainly the team to beat in the East Bay Athletic League Mountain division, but I am not sure I envisioned the start we'd see as the Wolves jumped out to a convincing 6-0 start.

With several key players returning, there was every reason to be optimistic, not just for the school, but for the entire community of Danville.

Last year the Wolves advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2-A Bowl Game before falling to Granite Hills of Southern California 41-34 in overtime.

It was no secret there were high expectations for the San Ramon Valley High football team this season.

In week two they beat Acalanes 44-21. In Acalanes' last three games they have outscored their opponents 160-13.

Check out how some of their opponents have fared thus far.

Through their six games the Wolves have outscored their opponents 268-68. That's a 44.6-11.3 average score and it's not a cupcake schedule.

There has been test after test for the Wolves and they keep acing them.

"They always play well against us," said Becker of the Eagles. "They have a way of turning it on when we play."

Finally, there was last week when the Wolves opened the EBAL Mountain division portion of their season with nemesis Clayton Valley.

After the win over Mack, the Wolves beat Liberty 66-12. The only other loss for Liberty was 35-34 to an always good Los Gatos team. In their four wins this season Liberty has outscored their opponents 154-17.

Next was a 45-7 win over McClymonds, a team that came into the San Ramon game 2-0, with an 85-0 margin in those two games. After losing to the Wolves, Mack fell 21-0 to De La Salle.

Get your tickets early if you are planning to attend and maybe I will see you out there! It might be the game of the year locally.

This was the NCS final portrayed in the movie "When the Game Stands Tall," about De La Salle.

The Dons were the top-seed in the NCS 4-A playoffs, with De Salle the No. 3 seed. The Dons entered the title game at 12-0, with De La Salle at 7-3-2.

The other team I thought was going to beat the Spartans was the 2004 Amador Valley team.

De La Salle won the 4-A title that year, beating San Leandro 42-14. It would have been one hell of a game and one that I am still convinced today would have been won by the Mustangs.

The Mustangs did not play De La Salle that year and the topic will be a lifelong discussion point as to what would have happened had the two sides met.

The Monte Vista team of 2002 with quarterback Kyle Wright and receiver Sam Desa that went unbeaten, winning the North Coast Section 3-A title with a 35-14 win over San Ramon Valley and Sam Kellar.

There have only been a couple times I felt an EBAL team had a legit chance to beat De La Salle since 1987.

Throw in they have had two weeks to prepare for San Ramon Valley and it makes seem like even more daunting task.

The Spartans started 0-2, losing to Orange Lutheran and Serra-San Mateo. Since then, they have rattled off four straight beating Folsom (14-7) and McClymonds (21-0) in their last two.

"I don't think you can avoid it," said Becker. "People in the community are talking about it. We've got a chance if we do things right. Our kids are looking at it like let's go play and see what happens."

How is Becker and his staff handling the preparation, which for some in the Danville community, has been a topic for weeks now.

And there is that little thing where no EBAL team has beaten De La Salle since Monte Vista in 1987.

Friday night the Wolves will play host to the Spartans. While DLS has lost some of its iconic luster, it is still a national power and went to the CIF Div. I-AA state final last year.

Just a touch over the midway point of the season, the biggest challenge waits for the Wolves -- De La Salle.

"We realized where we finished last year and we felt like we belonged there," explained Becker. "There were so many non-seniors that were big contributors last year. If we want another long season, they understand the process it will take for us to get there again."

Players like quarterback Luke Baker, linebacker/tight end Marco Jones, and offensive lineman like Brady Shea and Julian Cambra have helped the Wolves keep the ball rolling.

When the dust settled it was a 35-7 San Ramon Valley win. When the Wolves made the run to the CIF Bowl game last year they did so with several underclassmen, giving the team a loaded base for this year.

San Ramon Valley stands undefeated heading into gridiron showdown with De La Salle

Wolves hold 6-0 winning streak midway through season