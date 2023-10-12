School board names Dave as new principal of Country Club Elementary

Country Club Elementary School in San Ramon is now under new leadership, with district officials announcing the promotion of Jyoti Dave to the principal position this week.

The decision to select assistant principal Dave as permanent leader of the school was effective immediately after the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education's report out of closed session on Tuesday, with Wednesday marking her first day on the job.

"Ms. Dave is a familiar figure on the Country Club campus as she currently serves as the Assistant Principal," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in an announcement this week. "She is a student-centered leader who is dedicated to creating systems collaboratively with families to support student success. Ms. Dave maintains open lines of communication with students, staff, and families and is dedicated to building relationships with all members of the Cougar community."

Outgoing principal Christy Glaser, who agreed to stay in her position until her permanent replacement was selected, is set to remain on campus to accommodate the transition, Malloy said.

Glaser served as principal for nine years prior to her pending departure from the district, which she announced early in the current school year. She has accepted an offer for a literacy instructional lead at the Contra Costa County Office of Education.