Tri-Valley Jewish community comes together

Members of the Tri-Valley's Jewish community and local leaders joined at Chabad of the Tri-Valley in Pleasanton on Monday evening to unite, pray and show solidarity with Israel.

"With many in our community grieving over family members and friends in Israel who were killed, are still missing or were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists, the evening was an effort to bring strength, resolve and comfort," Rabbi Raleigh Resnick told the Weekly.

"Tens of thousands of dollars were raised at the event to support Israel's defense forces. Many commitments were made to forge forward by increasing in acts of holiness, goodness and kindness. We believe that the good deeds we perform have an actual impact and help defeat the forces of evil," he added.

In addition to Rabbi Resnick, speakers included Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, who attended along with three fellow City Council members, Livermore Mayor John Marchand and Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley.