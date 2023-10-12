What a Week -- Independence within REACH: Nonprofit acquires new townhouse for tenants with special needs

Officially named Resources Education Activities Community and Housing for Special Adults of the Tri-Valley, REACH's model involves purchasing townhouses, duplexes or standalone houses and renting the units out at an affordable rate to adult tenants with developmental disabilities.

"This is an exciting period of growth for REACH," Pat O'Brien, the nonprofit's board treasurer, said in a press release on Tuesday. "These projects address the growing need for safe, affordable and accessible housing options within the Tri-Valley."

That sets the stage for getting eight more residential tenants off its long wait list and into new housing units, a remarkable increase in such short order for a small nonprofit with 42 tenants currently among its properties in the two cities.

Tri-Valley REACH, which provides affordable housing options for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them live as independently as possible, has just purchased a new townhouse in Livermore and is on track to add accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at two of its existing properties in Pleasanton.

One of the region's important nonprofits recently announced two major positive developments in its mission to support a truly underserved segment of the community.

O'Brien also pointed to the allure of the neighborhood toward encouraging a thriving independent lifestyle for tenants, with Camden Common located in Springtown with good access to restaurants, shopping and public transportation.

They hope to be in position for the tenants to move in by the end of December or early January, according to Kay King, the board chair.

To that end, the nonprofit is working to make key improvements to the 1,700-square-foot Camden Common townhouse built in 2016 with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. REACH is converting an existing den into a fourth bedroom, expanding the powder room into a full bathroom and adding a second access point to the master bathroom.

"At REACH, we are transforming a home beyond its brick and mortar. It's about creating a space for inclusion, where every modification and renovation paves the way for independence," O'Brien added.

Both ADUs have received approvals from city planning officials, and the nonprofit is currently in the contracting stage of the process, according to King.

The other new endeavor for REACH, also being bolstered by local government, is the ADU installation being planned for two of its houses in Pleasanton: one funded by Alameda County and the other in financial partnership with the city of Pleasanton.

The nonprofit specifically called out the support from Livermore Mayor John Marchand, City Manager Marianna Marysheva and city housing programs manager Fran Reisner for being "instrumental in propelling this acquisition forward." Susan Schall at Park46 Real Estate also waived all brokerage fees and commissions in support of the deal.

The Livermore acquisition was a below-market-rate home presented to REACH by the city government, with whom the nonprofit worked to buy two townhouses in Station Square in 2019 . The deal in Camden Common closed in mid-August for $321,500, according to home sales data compiled by California REsource and published in the Weekly .

The rental fees will be income-based, like other REACH properties, meaning rates as low as $350 per month that can help low-income adults with special needs achieve the reality of living on their own, according to the nonprofit.

"The event raised 60% more than previous years and guests were very excited and engaged in making donations toward the 'Fund A Need', which focused on the Camden home improvements," she added. "All in all, a huge success!"

"It was a beautiful and heartwarming evening with the highlight being our charming and humorous REACH resident speaker, Connor, who shared how much he values his independence, how much he has learned and most of all, how he encourages anyone with a disability to try. He also added that he loves living in a REACH home and one of his roommates is now his best friend," King told me about the fundraiser.

Although Tri-Valley REACH promoted the two projects publicly with a press release this week, the news was actually announced first to a group of supporters at its annual fundraising gala "REACH for Your Dreams" last month at McGrail Vineyards.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

What a Week -- Independence within REACH: Nonprofit acquires new townhouse for tenants with special needs

Also planning ADUs at two of its Pleasanton properties

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 12, 2023, 2:49 pm

One of the region's important nonprofits recently announced two major positive developments in its mission to support a truly underserved segment of the community. Tri-Valley REACH, which provides affordable housing options for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them live as independently as possible, has just purchased a new townhouse in Livermore and is on track to add accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at two of its existing properties in Pleasanton. That sets the stage for getting eight more residential tenants off its long wait list and into new housing units, a remarkable increase in such short order for a small nonprofit with 42 tenants currently among its properties in the two cities. "This is an exciting period of growth for REACH," Pat O'Brien, the nonprofit's board treasurer, said in a press release on Tuesday. "These projects address the growing need for safe, affordable and accessible housing options within the Tri-Valley." Officially named Resources Education Activities Community and Housing for Special Adults of the Tri-Valley, REACH's model involves purchasing townhouses, duplexes or standalone houses and renting the units out at an affordable rate to adult tenants with developmental disabilities. As its motto says, the nonprofit aims to provide housing opportunities that represent "the key to independence". "At REACH, we are transforming a home beyond its brick and mortar. It's about creating a space for inclusion, where every modification and renovation paves the way for independence," O'Brien added. To that end, the nonprofit is working to make key improvements to the 1,700-square-foot Camden Common townhouse built in 2016 with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. REACH is converting an existing den into a fourth bedroom, expanding the powder room into a full bathroom and adding a second access point to the master bathroom. They hope to be in position for the tenants to move in by the end of December or early January, according to Kay King, the board chair. O'Brien also pointed to the allure of the neighborhood toward encouraging a thriving independent lifestyle for tenants, with Camden Common located in Springtown with good access to restaurants, shopping and public transportation. The rental fees will be income-based, like other REACH properties, meaning rates as low as $350 per month that can help low-income adults with special needs achieve the reality of living on their own, according to the nonprofit. The Livermore acquisition was a below-market-rate home presented to REACH by the city government, with whom the nonprofit worked to buy two townhouses in Station Square in 2019. The deal in Camden Common closed in mid-August for $321,500, according to home sales data compiled by California REsource and published in the Weekly. The nonprofit specifically called out the support from Livermore Mayor John Marchand, City Manager Marianna Marysheva and city housing programs manager Fran Reisner for being "instrumental in propelling this acquisition forward." Susan Schall at Park46 Real Estate also waived all brokerage fees and commissions in support of the deal. The other new endeavor for REACH, also being bolstered by local government, is the ADU installation being planned for two of its houses in Pleasanton: one funded by Alameda County and the other in financial partnership with the city of Pleasanton. Both ADUs have received approvals from city planning officials, and the nonprofit is currently in the contracting stage of the process, according to King. Although Tri-Valley REACH promoted the two projects publicly with a press release this week, the news was actually announced first to a group of supporters at its annual fundraising gala "REACH for Your Dreams" last month at McGrail Vineyards. "It was a beautiful and heartwarming evening with the highlight being our charming and humorous REACH resident speaker, Connor, who shared how much he values his independence, how much he has learned and most of all, how he encourages anyone with a disability to try. He also added that he loves living in a REACH home and one of his roommates is now his best friend," King told me about the fundraiser. "The event raised 60% more than previous years and guests were very excited and engaged in making donations toward the 'Fund A Need', which focused on the Camden home improvements," she added. "All in all, a huge success!" To learn more about Tri-Valley REACH or to contribute, visit www.trivalleyreach.org.

Editor's note: Jeremy Walsh is the editorial director for the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division. His "What a Week" column is a recurring feature in the Pleasanton Weekly.