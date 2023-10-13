News

Police: Search underway for suspects in Alamo break-in

Investigation ongoing in Thursday evening burglary

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 2:11 pm

Three men suspected of stealing items from an Alamo home Thursday night are still at large as of Friday afternoon, with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate the break-in.

Deputies responded to the scene at a residence on Mystic Place in Alamo at approximately 8:20 p.m., during which they confirmed that three men had entered the home and confronted the residents before fleeing with stolen items. The incident did not result in any injuries, officials said.

A search for the suspects and stolen goods is still ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

