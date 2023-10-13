Police: Search underway for suspects in Alamo break-in

Three men suspected of stealing items from an Alamo home Thursday night are still at large as of Friday afternoon, with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate the break-in.

Deputies responded to the scene at a residence on Mystic Place in Alamo at approximately 8:20 p.m., during which they confirmed that three men had entered the home and confronted the residents before fleeing with stolen items. The incident did not result in any injuries, officials said.

A search for the suspects and stolen goods is still ongoing as of Friday afternoon.