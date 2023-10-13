SRPD seeks help finding missing teen

Officials with the San Ramon Police Department asked for the public's help finding a local teen who was last seen while on a bike ride heading north on the Iron Horse Trail with her family.

In a social media announcement Friday afternoon, SRPD officials described Alice Liu, 18, as 5 feet tall with a small frame last seen wearing black leggings, a purple jacket, and a red bicycle helmet while riding a red bicycle on the regional trail at the Alcosta Boulevard intersection. Liu is autistic and nonverbal, according to the alert from police.

Anyone who sees Liu or has additional information is asked to contact SRPD dispatchers by calling 911.