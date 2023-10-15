Belmont Village senior housing project reaches construction milestone in San Ramon

Belmont Village Senior Living in San Ramon is coming closer to fruition, with officials holding the topping-out ceremony this fall while reservations are now being accepted for the under-construction community and a showroom is set to offer a hands-on glimpse into its amenities opening next month.
The six-story, 177-unit project is being built in Bishop Ranch as part of Sunset Development's and city leaders' vision to revamp the area to include a range of housing, shopping and recreation options.
Construction on the project reached its peak this month with the topping-out ceremony, which recognizes the placement of the tallest and final beam in the structure, according to an announcement from developers on Oct. 6.
"We're excited to see Belmont Village reach this construction milestone and watch the progression of the beautiful building that will soon welcome residents and seamlessly integrate into our thriving Bishop Ranch community," Sunset President and CEO Alexander Mehran Jr. said. "This development represents our dedication to bring a diverse blend of residential offerings in San Ramon, and this partnership will undoubtedly further elevate the community."
To be located at 6151 Bollinger Canyon Road, the Belmont Village complex is on track to open in late 2024 with a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units for senior residents.
There are currently 15 Belmont Village communities throughout the state, including San Jose and Sunnyvale, that provide assisted living and memory care options as well as housing and luxury amenities for seniors.
For the San Ramon location, those amenities will include cuisine from a kitchen staff led by an executive chef throughout multiple dining venues, an art studio, full gym, heated pool and sports lounge.
"Belmont Village San Ramon is not just another senior living community; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality care and support for older adults," said Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of the San Ramon community and providing a warm and inviting place for seniors to call home."
Prospective residents can get a closeup view of what the community will look like starting in November, with a showroom and sales set to open next to the project site.
