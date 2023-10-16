News

Danville council to review investment report

Also: Investment policy updates, Shelter-in-Place Education Day, Republic Services presentation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 16, 2023, 4:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss a quarterly investment report from Chandler Asset Management as the main item of business on a light agenda at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Town of Danville logo.

The latest data through Sept. 30 shows Danville's total investment return continuing to tick upward over the past quarter, following a downward trend that started with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and peaked in Sept. 21 before beginning to recover.

The report also points to the overall economic outlook nationwide in order to explain and anticipate investment performance, with some positive factors in the past quarter including a stronger than expected job market and retail sales, despite a plunge in consumer confidence over the past quarter.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

The agenda is available here.

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

In other business

* As a routine item on their consent agenda, councilmembers are set to consider approving proposed changes to language in the town's investment policy.

* Councilmembers are set to present a proclamation to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office recognizing Nov. 1 as Shelter-in-Place Education Day.

* The council is also scheduled to receive a presentation from officials with RecycleSmart and Republic Services.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville council to review investment report

Also: Investment policy updates, Shelter-in-Place Education Day, Republic Services presentation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 16, 2023, 4:21 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss a quarterly investment report from Chandler Asset Management as the main item of business on a light agenda at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The latest data through Sept. 30 shows Danville's total investment return continuing to tick upward over the past quarter, following a downward trend that started with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and peaked in Sept. 21 before beginning to recover.

The report also points to the overall economic outlook nationwide in order to explain and anticipate investment performance, with some positive factors in the past quarter including a stronger than expected job market and retail sales, despite a plunge in consumer confidence over the past quarter.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

The agenda is available here.

In other business

* As a routine item on their consent agenda, councilmembers are set to consider approving proposed changes to language in the town's investment policy.

* Councilmembers are set to present a proclamation to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office recognizing Nov. 1 as Shelter-in-Place Education Day.

* The council is also scheduled to receive a presentation from officials with RecycleSmart and Republic Services.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.