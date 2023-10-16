Danville council to review investment report

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss a quarterly investment report from Chandler Asset Management as the main item of business on a light agenda at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The latest data through Sept. 30 shows Danville's total investment return continuing to tick upward over the past quarter, following a downward trend that started with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and peaked in Sept. 21 before beginning to recover.

The report also points to the overall economic outlook nationwide in order to explain and anticipate investment performance, with some positive factors in the past quarter including a stronger than expected job market and retail sales, despite a plunge in consumer confidence over the past quarter.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

The agenda is available here.