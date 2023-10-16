Innovation Tri-Valley elevates Marcel to new permanent CEO

Marcel began her career at a talent management agency in New York City and later developed a wealth of community leadership experience in the Tri-Valley with her tenure at SPARC, Livermore Downtown Inc. and in service to numerous boards and commissions, including the Livermore Commission for the Arts.

"Katie Marcel has demonstrated leadership in economic development efforts and fundraising development in a variety of sectors including the recent Shakespeare and Performing Arts Regional Company's (SPARC) capital campaign that added $3 million for their new facility. She has an exciting commitment to shared leadership, DEI, strengthening our Tri-Valley brand, growing our partner base and fueling new collaboration," ITV Executive Board Chair Stephanie Beasly said.

The decision to move forward with Marcel as the chosen candidate was made by ITV's executive board following "a robust executive search process," according to a statement from the organization.

Katie Marcel has officially taken over the reins as the permanent CEO of Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group after serving in the role on an interim basis for roughly one month.

Marcel succeeds Lynn Naylor who had served in the role since 2018 until departing from the organization at the end of August to take on a new role as president of CommonTerra, an emerging foundation established by the Sholl-Freede family that is the charitable arm of the family's MadaLuxe Group, North America's largest distributor of premier European fashion brands. According to its website, CommonTerra is "committed to establishing a more responsible, equitable and sustainable world."

ITV's CEO search committee included Beasly along with founding ITV board chair John Sensiba and co-chair of ITV's diversity, equity and inclusion council Beth McCormick. The committee invited candidates from across the United States into the process, aiming to attract "a diverse and competitive candidate pool," according to the organization.

"I strive to connect dots, people and ideas to create bold beginnings and impact movements in our innovation ecosystem. I'm energized by what is emerging here," Marcel said. "The stories we tell about how this region delivers impactful, global solutions is truly exhilarating work and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to grow and steward the Tri-Valley brand."

Since her official start as CEO on Sept. 25, Marcel now leads ITV's efforts to deliver initiatives in the Tri-Valley 2040 Vision Plan as crafted by more than 1,000 participants from all across Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Prior to taking on the CEO position, Marcel served as ITV's director of brand marketing since 2021, using media, innovative events and new programming to elevate the Tri-Valley brand.

Innovation Tri-Valley elevates Marcel to new permanent CEO

Had served as interim leader for past month