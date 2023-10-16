Iron Horse Village project returns to San Ramon commission

The San Ramon Planning Commission could finalize deliberations Tuesday on the proposed Iron Horse Village project that would replace two existing office buildings at Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard with 117 housing units and eight live-work units.

Commissioners voted to continue discussions on the item at their last meeting on Sept. 19 after raising several questions and hearing responses from developers and city staff in a conversation lasting over an hour.

Considerations that commissioners carried over to Tuesday's meeting included traffic and safety questions related to the development's proposed entrance on Crow Canyon Road and planned internal private roads within the project, as well as noise concerns.

City staff are recommending that commissioners vote on a resolution to approve applications for the project after addressing concerns and questions from the previous meeting and incorporating changes into the resolution on the table.

Commissioner Dave Curtis, who works for PG&E at an office adjacent to the proposed Iron Horse Village site, recused himself from the Sept. 19 discussion on the project and is expected to do the same at the upcoming meeting.