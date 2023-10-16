News

Iron Horse Village project returns to San Ramon commission

Planners could make final decision on development Tuesday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 16, 2023, 9:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rendering of the anticipated view from Crow Canyon Road of the entrance to the proposed Iron Horse Village project. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission could finalize deliberations Tuesday on the proposed Iron Horse Village project that would replace two existing office buildings at Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard with 117 housing units and eight live-work units.

Commissioners voted to continue discussions on the item at their last meeting on Sept. 19 after raising several questions and hearing responses from developers and city staff in a conversation lasting over an hour.

Considerations that commissioners carried over to Tuesday's meeting included traffic and safety questions related to the development's proposed entrance on Crow Canyon Road and planned internal private roads within the project, as well as noise concerns.

City staff are recommending that commissioners vote on a resolution to approve applications for the project after addressing concerns and questions from the previous meeting and incorporating changes into the resolution on the table.

Commissioner Dave Curtis, who works for PG&E at an office adjacent to the proposed Iron Horse Village site, recused himself from the Sept. 19 discussion on the project and is expected to do the same at the upcoming meeting.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 17). The agenda is available here.

In other business, commissioners are set to resume another conversation that they voted to continue at their last meeting on Sept. 19, on the draft General Plan update that went on to be the center of discussions in a joint meeting with the City Council on Oct. 3.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

