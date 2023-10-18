News

County coroner's inquest this week over police killing of Oakley man in 2022

Jury to determine manner of death only

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston is set to hold an inquest into the shooting and killing of a 58-year-old man by Oakley police in 2022.

The inquest will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 20) at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, 725 Court Street, Department 1, Room 209, in Martinez.

Oakley police responded around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022 to a home on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane to a report of a domestic dispute.

The caller said her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around and didn't let her leave the car they were in, threatening to kill them both. Police arrived at the home, where the woman fled and called police, the city of Oakley said on social media after the incident.

Officers arrived and attempted to contact the man, who did not respond. Police used a drone to see the man -- later identified as Frank Anthony Correa of Oakley -- was inside the home with a handgun. Correa eventually fired several shots inside the home, the city said.

At 1:18 a.m., Correa fired several shots at officers and one officer returned fire, striking him. He died at the scene.

The inquest is in accordance with the Contra Costa County Chiefs' of Police Association Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

Livingston convenes inquests in fatal incidents involving law enforcement, to present facts of the case to a jury for their deliberation and finding on the manner of death.

The inquest is open to the public. However, no photographs, audio recordings, or video may be taken during the proceedings.

