Danville police make two overnight arrests for outstanding warrants, drug possession

First incident saw suspect caught after trying to flee through backyards, per DPD

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 18, 2023, 4:10 am 0
The Danville Police Department made two overnight arrests during the weekend involving suspects who were ultimately booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on existing warrants and drug charges after being spotted acting suspiciously in residential neighborhoods.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a 29-year-old Rodeo man on a bicycle at 12:13 a.m Sunday. The man instead fled the scene on foot, leading to a search of the surrounding area before help from town residents led officers to track him through several backyards and find him hiding in a creek bed in the 700 block of Morninghome Road, according to police.

The man was placed under arrest and later found to have an outstanding warrant for possession of drugs for sale and battery against a police officer. He was taken into custody on the warrant as well as resisting arrest and drug possession that day, according to police.

Soon after Sunday morning in a different neighborhood, a Danville officer saw a 50-year-old transient man whom he identified as having an outstanding warrant for identity theft, grand theft and forgery. Upon stopping the man at Enterprise and Dolphin drives, police found him to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, later booking him on those charges as well as the warrant.

"Thanks to the collaborative efforts of both Danville residents and the dedicated officers of the Danville Police Department, both suspects have been taken into custody," DPD officials said on social media.

