New dates set for Dublin Boulevard closures

Project installing trail overcrossing on city thoroughfare

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Oct 18, 2023, 10:13 pm
The Iron Horse Trail overcrossing, as seen from above, will be installed this fall, causing closures for parts of Dublin Boulevard. (Photo courtesy City of Dublin)

Tri-Valley drivers can expect portions of Dublin Boulevard to completely shut down during two upcoming weekends for the installation of a new bridge overcrossing that aims to enhance pedestrian safety.

Closures of the road will take place between Dougherty Road to Hacienda Drive and are scheduled for this Saturday (Oct. 21) at 9 p.m. to Sunday (Oct. 22) at 9 p.m., and then Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. to Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. Detour signs displayed on the road will direct the flow of traffic south to Pleasanton.

The overcrossing is designed to create a safer, quicker path for pedestrians and cyclists traveling down the Iron Horse Regional Trail through Dublin. The first closure of Dublin Boulevard will allow workers to install the bridge piece, while the second will be to pour the concrete walkway on the bridge.

In their announcement, Dublin officials reminded residents that the closures may still be subject to change. "Please be aware that there is a possibility, due to unforeseen circumstances, that the dates and times of the closure may change," they said.

The installation and closures had previously been scheduled for September but were delayed after contractors at Goodfellow Bros. Sequoia detected faulty bolts in the overcrossing piece, city officials said.

The project has an estimated cost of $14 million, supported by funds from Alameda County Measure BB and BART Measure RR. It aims to address present conditions for those traveling along the trail that are "quite skewed" and require additional maneuvering through intersections in traffic-heavy areas, city officials said.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

