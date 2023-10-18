New dates set for Dublin Boulevard closures

Tri-Valley drivers can expect portions of Dublin Boulevard to completely shut down during two upcoming weekends for the installation of a new bridge overcrossing that aims to enhance pedestrian safety.

Closures of the road will take place between Dougherty Road to Hacienda Drive and are scheduled for this Saturday (Oct. 21) at 9 p.m. to Sunday (Oct. 22) at 9 p.m., and then Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. to Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. Detour signs displayed on the road will direct the flow of traffic south to Pleasanton.

The overcrossing is designed to create a safer, quicker path for pedestrians and cyclists traveling down the Iron Horse Regional Trail through Dublin. The first closure of Dublin Boulevard will allow workers to install the bridge piece, while the second will be to pour the concrete walkway on the bridge.

In their announcement, Dublin officials reminded residents that the closures may still be subject to change. "Please be aware that there is a possibility, due to unforeseen circumstances, that the dates and times of the closure may change," they said.

The installation and closures had previously been scheduled for September but were delayed after contractors at Goodfellow Bros. Sequoia detected faulty bolts in the overcrossing piece, city officials said.