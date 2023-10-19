College district announces finalists in chancellor search

Bandyopadhyay – who was also a finalist in the San Mateo County Community College District' search for a successor to former chancellor Rob Galotalo, who is facing a slew of felony charges related to his time in the position – has served as president at two campuses in the Yosemite Community College District, in addition to his current interim position leading Woodland Community College.

Mehdizadeh called the revelations in the investigation "institutional abuse" and voiced a commitment to restoring stability at the district as she took the reins as interim chancellor amid Reece's departure. She had previously been a part of Reece's cabinet as executive vice chancellor of education and technology, and has also served as president of Contra Costa College and as an adjunct professor in speech and communication and Diablo Valley College, where she completed her lower division work as an undergraduate student.

Mehdizadeh has been at the head of the district on an interim basis since the Reece's resignation . He held the position for just over a year in total, several months of which were spent on paid administrative leave amid an investigation that supported allegations that he had engaged in a series of misdeeds including supporting a $500,000 contract later revoked by the Governing Board with VisionPoint Marketing – where he appeared to have connections with several employees – and a "quid pro quo" offer to an attorney working with the district.

Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh is seeking to lead the district's administration on a permanent basis after more than a year serving in the role on an interim basis. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, interim president at Woodland Community College, and Carlos O. Cortez, former chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, have also risen to the top of the candidate pool as finalists for the position according to an announcement from the district on Oct. 19.

Officials with the Contra Costa Community College District have announced the three finalists in the district's search for a permanent chancellor following the resignation of former chancellor Bryan Reece amid a wave of controversy in 2022, consisting of the current interim chancellor who has been serving in the role ever since and two longtime community college administrators who would be new to the district.

The forums will be held ahead of a Nov. 8 discussion by the district's governing board on the latest stage of the selection process for a new chancellor, with the board set for a Dec. 16 vote to appoint one of the three finalists.

All three finalists are set to hold hour-long public forums on Nov. 6 starting at 9 a.m. with the goal of providing additional information and insights on their reasons for seeking the position and increasing their familiarity with the concerns of the campus community. The forums will be held in-person at the CCCCD District Office in Martinez, as well as being live streamed via Zoom with recordings available online.

Cortez completed undergraduate work at Georgetown University prior to a master's degree at New York University and Phd at University of Southern California, with all three degrees focusing on the political and historical contributions of Black women's educational policy reform and social welfare.

"In these positions (Cortez) was known for his dedication to teachers and students, the development of innovative programs and services, policy advocacy, astute fundraising, and sound fiscal management," CCCCD officials said in the Oct. 19 announcement.

Prior to his time as chancellor, Cortez spent six years as president of the district's College of Continuing Education. Prior to his time in San Diego, he served as vice president and dean of instruction at Berkeley City College.

Cortez was the most recent permanent chancellor at the San Diego County Community College District, which is now led on a temporary basis by acting chancellor Greg Smith. Smith has been in the role since this March. That month, Cortez announced that he was resigning from the position he'd held since 2021 in order to accommodate an extended family emergency leave and care for his parents in Florida, according to an announcement from the San Diego district on May 1.

"Dr. Bandyopadhyay aspires to the leadership position at 4CD for the opportunity to connect with local businesses for sustainable regional economic growth, to reimagine the future of education in collaboration with campus constituencies, to improve the infrastructure to incorporate advanced instructional methodologies using bond funds, to engage a diverse community of learners through culturally sensitive curriculum, and to increase financial resources via advocacy and innovative fundraising interests," CCCCD officials said in their announcement of the finalists on Oct. 19.

College district announces finalists in chancellor search

Interim Chancellor among top picks for permanent role, along with two veteran outside administrators