Community Briefs: Preparing for disaster | Future of I-680 transportation | Murder mystery dinner | Tao House fellowships

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 19, 2023, 11:13 pm 0
Community preparedness study

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking input from residents to guide updates to the county's emergency preparedness plans via an online survey.

"Your feedback will help us improve our emergency preparedness and response efforts," said Board Chair John Gioia, District 1 supervisor. "The safety of our community is one of our most important priorities."

The survey seeks to garner information on the experiences and knowledge of Contra Costa residents and workers on local hazards in order to guide county and municipal officials on mitigating threats to safety via future strategies and actions.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It is open through Jan. 30.

Future of I-680 transportation

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host Contra Costa Transit Authority Executive Director Tim Haile for their next business and community roundtable next week.

The conversation is set to center on the future of transportation along the Interstate 680 corridor, the topic of much discussion and speculation among city officials, residents, and developers in the growing city.

The free event is scheduled for next Friday (Oct. 27) from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the San Ramon Valley Conference Center at 3301 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon. Registration is available here.

Murder mystery dinner

The Danville Senior Center is set to be reimagined as the estate of the fictional "Sir Warren Peace" at the upcoming Danville Murder Mystery at the start of November.

"He has invited his worst enemies to a gala knowing that he will inevitably be murdered," event organizers said in an Oct. 18 announcement. "One of the invitees is the murderer and it falls on his guests to solve the crime and the winning team to do so will inherit his fortune."

The Hollywood-themed "whodunnit" is open to adults 34-years-old and above, who are invited but not required to dress for the occasion.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is open through Oct. 27 at danville.ca.gov.

Tao House fellowships

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is seeking applicants for its day-use fellowship program that enables working writers and artists to work on their projects in an atmosphere long known for supporting creative endeavors -- the former home of famed playwright Eugene O'Neill, also known as the Tao House.

Applications for the Travis Bogard Day-Use Fellowship are open through Nov. 1 for fellowships lasting through two separate five-day periods between Jan. 17 and March 31.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

