What a Week: With I-680 closure coming up, never too early to plan

These full-weekend closures certainly contribute to that feeling, ratcheting up the intensity for not only freeway drivers but the nearby neighborhood residents and businesses as well.

To a degree, freeway construction has been the theme for the western side of Pleasanton in 2023. It's what I've thought about every time driving into and through town, watching the center median, shoulders and ramps change incrementally over the months.

This is the latest in what's been a handful of weekend-long shutdowns on one side of the freeway so far this year to accommodate major repaving work and the new express lane through this part of the Tri-Valley -- in addition to recurring overnight lane closures during weeknights for roadwork and some daytime impacts on the right lanes for tree trimming along I-680.

Caltrans recently put out a press release reminding us in the Bay Area news media (and by proxy, everyone in the community) that southbound Interstate 680 will be fully closed between the I-680/I-580 connector in Pleasanton/Dublin down to Koopman Road in Sunol from the night of Nov. 3 through the early morning of Nov. 6.

And while a sound argument in concept, it must be applied with caution, in moderation and by all means with public notification. Even though they aren't commute days, weekends are still very busy times for people traveling within or through the Tri-Valley.

"This work will repair deteriorating existing pavements and enhance motorist safety while reducing the number of nightly closures needed on the project," Caltrans said of the upcoming weekend closure.

Part of the logic, as I see it, is that blocking off all of the lanes on a weekend is considered the best opportunity to get a large chunk of work area completed without impacting drivers during the workweek and ultimately shortening the overall project timeframe.

Southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road will be closed at Castlewood Drive. Drivers on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680, Caltrans said.

In town, motorists on westbound Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton will only be allowed to take I-680 in the northbound direction.

Northbound lanes will be open in Pleasanton and Sunol, but I can only imagine the rubber-necking slowdowns that will occur south of Sunol as well as through the closure area.

Southbound freeway drivers will be directed either east to I-580 to Highway 84 to south of the closure area in Sunol, or west to I-580 through Castro Valley to I-880 south, according to Caltrans.

When I-680 southbound is closed between Pleasanton and Sunol from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, through 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, locally the Stoneridge Drive, Bernal Avenue and Sunol Boulevard ramps on that side of the freeway will obviously be off-limits.

It's never too soon to prepare. Unless, of course, unexpected weather before or during that weekend cancels the whole thing, making it all for naught. C'est la vie.

My advice: To the best of your ability, consider adjusting plans that weekend to avoid driving on that stretch of I-680, or really any other freeway in the Tri-Valley or in the entire East Bay for that matter -- or if it can't be avoided, ready yourself emotionally and physically for what could be a drive at slower than a snail's pace.

"Caltrans is aware that the closures will impact the motoring public and measures are being taken to minimize inconvenience. Caltrans thanks the motoring public in advance for your patience as we work to improve I-680," they said. No kidding.

All travelers through the East Bay will be affected. Thus the advanced outreach campaign by the state agency.

People coming west on I-580 from the Tracy area are reminded of the option to take Highway 84 to get south of Sunol, rather than drive through Dublin and Pleasanton.

Motorists on westbound I-80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will be told by signs that they can remain on I-80 to southbound I-880. Those on I-680 south near the Benicia-Martinez Bridge will be encouraged to take I-780 to the Carquinez Bridge instead. After the Benicia Bridge, I-680 southbound drivers will be urged over to Highway 4 (in Concord) or Highway 24 (in Walnut Creek).

But the detours will be regional as well, to hopefully lessen traffic impacts for those already in the Tri-Valley.

What a Week: With I-680 closure coming up, never too early to plan