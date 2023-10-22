California considers new rules for property insurance pricing

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

"We are at a major crossroads on insurance after multiple years of wildfires and storms intensified by the threat of climate change. I am taking immediate action to implement lasting changes that will make Californians safer through a stronger, sustainable insurance market," Lara announced on Sept. 21. "The current system is not working for all Californians, and we must change course. I will continue to partner with all those who want to work toward real solutions."

The overhaul comes after several of California's largest insurance companies announced in recent months that they would no longer be writing new homeowners policies in the state due to increased risk of natural disasters and rising construction costs. The plan addresses these problems fueled by climate change, including global inflation and increased costs for rebuilding, that have led to California's insurance crisis.

Considered the largest insurance reform since state voters approved Proposition 103 to protect consumers from arbitrary insurance rates and practices nearly 35 years ago, the Sustainable Insurance Strategy is a comprehensive approach to modernize California's insurance market.

"Our clients who want to purchase property in the hillside areas are particularly having a tough time getting insurance. This stalls and, in some cases, breaks a deal for homebuyers. Insurance is a basic need of every property owner."

"California Realtors thank and support Commissioner Lara for taking necessary actions to strengthen and stabilize the state's insurance market," Jennifer Branchini, president of the California Association of Realtors, said. "We look forward to working with the commissioner and stakeholders to ensure that Californians have access to critical and reliable property insurance to protect their most valuable asset ― their home."

● Ordering changes to the FAIR Plan to prevent it from going bankrupt in the case of an extraordinary catastrophic event. This includes building its reserves and financial safeguards.

● Expediting the department's introduction of new rules for the review of climate catastrophe models that recognize the benefits of wildfire safety and mitigation actions at state and local levels.

● Giving FAIR Plan policyholders who undertake wildfire mitigation efforts as part of the state's Safer from Wildfires framework first priority to transition to the normal market.

● Executive action by Lara to transition homeowners and businesses from the state-mandated FAIR (Fair Access to Insurance Requirements) Plan -- which offers basic fire insurance coverage to high-risk properties unable to find insurance in the traditional marketplace -- back into the normal insurance market. The FAIR Plan can be expensive and only covers certain losses by fire and smoke. It is considered the insurance of last resort. Under the plan, insurance companies would commit to cover all parts of California by writing no less than 85% of their statewide market share in high wildfire risk communities. If a company writes 20 out of 100 homes statewide, for example, it must write 17 out of 100 homes in a distressed area.

"It is critical that California's insurance market works to protect homes and businesses in every corner of our state," Newsom said. "A balanced approach that will help maintain fair prices and protections for Californians is essential."

