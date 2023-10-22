Danville: Nonprofit gifts Ukrainian refugee family with complete home furnishings

The Danville Alamo Chapter of nonprofit Grateful Gatherings has unveiled a fully furnished home to a Ukrainian family who fled their country in 2022.

Thanks to the help of volunteers and donations, the organization was able to gift the family an abundance of home furnishings including beds, couches and kitchen appliances.

Around a year ago, despite their efforts to keep their family safe in Ukraine, Dima, Galyna and their young son Dima Jr. had no choice but to escape the Russian occupied region through Poland with only three bags of belongings.

After multiple months of waiting to enter the U.S., a program called United for Ukraine placed them with a host in Danville who has welcomed them into her home for the past year. This weekend, the family got to see the big reveal after volunteers helped to make their new apartment a home. Done all in one day, the family was speechless as they stepped inside their newly furnished apartment for the first time.

"It really looks like home," Galyna said, fighting tears. "Our first plan, we will be grateful everyday."