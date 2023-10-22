News

Man allegedly brandishes gun and steals property during meet-up exchange in Walnut Creek

Armed robbery occurs in Walden Shopping Center

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 22, 2023, 1:28 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

Walnut Creek police are looking for a man who allegedly arranged to meet someone to buy something, but showed up with a gun and robbed the seller.

Police said at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, they received a call about an armed robbery that happened at the Walden Shopping Center in the 2900 block of North Main Street.

The victim was selling property and arranged to meet the buyer at that location. During the exchange, the buyer allegedly brandished a handgun, stole the property, then fled northbound on North Main Street in a maroon sedan.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Walnut Creek police at 925-943-5844 or call their anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man allegedly brandishes gun and steals property during meet-up exchange in Walnut Creek

Armed robbery occurs in Walden Shopping Center

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 22, 2023, 1:28 pm

Walnut Creek police are looking for a man who allegedly arranged to meet someone to buy something, but showed up with a gun and robbed the seller.

Police said at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, they received a call about an armed robbery that happened at the Walden Shopping Center in the 2900 block of North Main Street.

The victim was selling property and arranged to meet the buyer at that location. During the exchange, the buyer allegedly brandished a handgun, stole the property, then fled northbound on North Main Street in a maroon sedan.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Walnut Creek police at 925-943-5844 or call their anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.