Man allegedly brandishes gun and steals property during meet-up exchange in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek police are looking for a man who allegedly arranged to meet someone to buy something, but showed up with a gun and robbed the seller.

Police said at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, they received a call about an armed robbery that happened at the Walden Shopping Center in the 2900 block of North Main Street.

The victim was selling property and arranged to meet the buyer at that location. During the exchange, the buyer allegedly brandished a handgun, stole the property, then fled northbound on North Main Street in a maroon sedan.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Walnut Creek police at 925-943-5844 or call their anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.