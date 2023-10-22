Police: Driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tracy arrested in Dublin

An East Bay woman was arrested in Dublin last week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this year in Tracy, police said.
The Tracy Police Department said 32-year-old San Leandro resident Natasha Jimenez-Pazo was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 7000 block of Village Parkway in Dublin.
On Feb. 27 shortly before 7 p.m., the Tracy Police Department's Communication Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian on West 11th Street near El Portal Street.
Life-saving measures were performed on the pedestrian, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 50-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez Almazan.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but during a preliminary investigation, officers were able to locate a video from nearby cameras.
Investigators allegedly identified the vehicle involved, a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata that was located in the Bay Area and was impounded for evidence processing.
Jimenez-Pazo was booked into jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, driving under the influence causing death, and hit-and-run resulting in death. Bail was set at $2 million.
