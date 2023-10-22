SRVUSD holds inaugural State of the School District event

Officials and community members with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District gathered at Crow Canyon Country Club last week for discussions, breakfast and an awards ceremony aimed at providing insight into the district's present state and future developments plus celebrating a number of accomplished young alumni.

The breakfast event last Wednesday was the first of its kind for SRVUSD, according to Superintendent John Malloy, with district officials calling it a success and seeking to make it an annual event. It was co-hosted by the district and the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation and sponsored by the Danville and San Ramon chambers of commerce.

Highlights of the event included an update on current highlights at the district and a look toward its future from Malloy, as well as a discussion led by guest speaker Sabba Quidwai on the role of artificial intelligence developments in the future of education.

"During my address, I shared the district's achievements, outlined our strategic directions, and underscored the importance of preparing our students for the future," Malloy told DanvilleSanRamon. "This preparation includes a solid academic foundation and the development of skills such as empathy, relationship-building, communication, collaboration and critical thinking as well as the other qualities detailed in our 'Learner Profile'."

Quidwai's talk urged the district community to "embrace AI and anticipate the pivotal role it will play in the lives and future of our students," Malloy said.