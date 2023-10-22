News

SRVUSD holds inaugural State of the School District event

District updates, guest speech on AI and education, plus '30 under 30' alumni celebrated

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 22, 2023, 1:11 pm 0
The honorees in SRVUSD's first-ever '30 under 30' awards were recognized at the district's first-ever State of the School District Breakfast on Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy SRVUSD)

Officials and community members with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District gathered at Crow Canyon Country Club last week for discussions, breakfast and an awards ceremony aimed at providing insight into the district's present state and future developments plus celebrating a number of accomplished young alumni.

The breakfast event last Wednesday was the first of its kind for SRVUSD, according to Superintendent John Malloy, with district officials calling it a success and seeking to make it an annual event. It was co-hosted by the district and the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation and sponsored by the Danville and San Ramon chambers of commerce.

SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy provided an update highlighting the district's accomplishments and strategic directions for the future at Crow Canyon Country Club on Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy SRVUSD)

Highlights of the event included an update on current highlights at the district and a look toward its future from Malloy, as well as a discussion led by guest speaker Sabba Quidwai on the role of artificial intelligence developments in the future of education.

"During my address, I shared the district's achievements, outlined our strategic directions, and underscored the importance of preparing our students for the future," Malloy told DanvilleSanRamon. "This preparation includes a solid academic foundation and the development of skills such as empathy, relationship-building, communication, collaboration and critical thinking as well as the other qualities detailed in our 'Learner Profile'."

Quidwai's talk urged the district community to "embrace AI and anticipate the pivotal role it will play in the lives and future of our students," Malloy said.

The event also marked a celebration of the district's first-ever "30 under 30" awardees, a list of 30 different alumni from SRVUSD schools who were announced on Oct. 16 ahead of being recognized at Wednesday's event, and after being recognized at the most recent school board meeting on Oct. 10.

The program was launched this summer, with the district selecting the 30 honorees from a pool of more than 40 nominations by a committee of participants from SRVEF, SRVUSD, the San Ramon Valley Council of PTAs, the town of Danville and the city of San Ramon as well as other community members, according to the Oct. 16 announcement.

"It was our first State of the School District Breakfast and a great event we hope to continue," Malloy said.

Jeanita Lyman
