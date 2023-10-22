News

Virtual golf comes to Fieldwork Brewing in City Center

San Ramon taproom now home to sports simulators

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Fieldwork Brewing's City Center location is the first-ever brewery to feature TopGolf Swing Suites, which are now available after an expansion of the space in September. (Photo courtesy Fieldwork)

Fieldwork Brewing's San Ramon location in City Center Bishop Ranch finalized a 1,000-square-foot expansion last month and is now home to two new golf simulators as the five-year-old taproom and restaurant seeks to increase its offerings and partnerships.

The simulators are the result of a partnership with TopGolf Swing Suites, put into place with the goal of making the taproom a destination for entertainment as well as food and their signature range of rotating craft brews.

While golf simulations are the major attraction of the suites, they also offer a range of other sports and games that will rotate, like Fieldwork's on-tap offerings, with regular updates.

"We're always looking to enhance the experience for our customers across our eight locations and what a great way to bring the element of sports to our taproom," Fieldwork CEO Barry Braden said in an announcement last month. "We're happy to have brought this immersive social experience to San Ramon that's fun for the entire family."

The expansion and gaming addition makes the City Center outpost the first and only brewery so far to have a TopGolf Swing Suite, as well as the only TopGolf amenity within a 30-minute drive of San Ramon.

