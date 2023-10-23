Police: Livermore gun store owner fatally shoots would-be robber

A Redwood City man died after he was shot while allegedly trying to rob a gun store in central Livermore on Sunday afternoon.

The owner of East Bay Firearms, who fired the two rounds that ultimately proved fatal, is not considered to be a suspect in a crime at this point as investigators have initially categorized the shooting as an apparent act of self-defense, according to the Livermore Police Department.

Confirming details for the first time late Monday morning, police said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a report of a robbery at the gun store on First Street.

Police said when officers arrived they found a 28-year-old Redwood City man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries at the scene. His name has not been released publicly yet, with family notification still pending.

The subsequent investigation preliminarily revealed that the Redwood City man entered the gun store acting suspiciously while wearing a mask, gloves and a hooded sweatshirt over his head, according to police.