Police: Livermore gun store owner fatally shoots would-be robber

A Redwood City man died after he was shot while allegedly trying to rob a gun store in central Livermore on Sunday afternoon.
The owner of East Bay Firearms, who fired the two rounds that ultimately proved fatal, is not considered to be a suspect in a crime at this point as investigators have initially categorized the shooting as an apparent act of self-defense, according to the Livermore Police Department.
Confirming details for the first time late Monday morning, police said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a report of a robbery at the gun store on First Street.
Police said when officers arrived they found a 28-year-old Redwood City man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries at the scene. His name has not been released publicly yet, with family notification still pending.
The subsequent investigation preliminarily revealed that the Redwood City man entered the gun store acting suspiciously while wearing a mask, gloves and a hooded sweatshirt over his head, according to police.
"According to witness statements, he then attempted to rob the gun store by taking a firearm while armed with a hammer. The gun store owner fired two rounds fatally wounding the man," police said.
The gun store owner, whose name has not been confirmed publicly, has been cooperating with the investigation by the department's criminal investigations unit, according to police. "At this stage in the investigation, it appears that this was a case of self-defense," police added.
Five customers were inside the store when the attempted robbery and shooting occurred, none of whom were injured, according to police.
Livermore police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and follow up on leads. Anyone with information that could be relevant to the case can contact the department via its anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.
Robbing any store is bad. Robbing a gun store is much worse. Criminals obtaining guns illegally is dangerous for all of us. Thankfully no innocent people were injured by this criminal.
Actually robbing a gun store isn't just bad, it's stupid. Even with California's restrictive gun laws, gun store employees can be, and usually are ALL ARMED inside the business property! Showing up with a hammer as a weapon to conduct a robbery was certain death for the robber. In states other than CA, the patrons would also be armed.